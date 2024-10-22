Woman Learns Guy She's Dating Is Wanted for Murder of His Own Brother After Drunk, 'Blunt' Confession

Houston Police Department

The woman says she began dating wanted murder suspect Kyle Coolack after her brother picked him up on the side of the road last week ... then, she claims he got drunk, "mad and crazy" and made a shocking confession.

A man who's been on the run for allegedly shooting and killing his brother in Houston, Texas back in 2022 has finally been apprehended in Iowa.

Kyle Andrew Coolack, 37, was arrested on Sunday after allegedly confessing his past crimes to a new lover, one whose brother he was supposedly staying with after being picked up on the side of the road last week.

According to Janey Voyek, who spoke with KCCI after Coolack's arrest, her brother saw the suspect with a sign saying he was a veteran looking for help. Her brother, Eddy Mason, took him in to his Pomeroy, Iowa home and gave him a job. She met him last Thursday and, by the following day, the pair were dating, she told the outlet.

Then things took a wild turn, fast.

She claimed he initially said his name was James, with Voyek describing Coolak as charming. After he got drunk on Saturday, however, she claimed that he, in a phone call, "just kind of got mad and crazy and just bluntly told me that he had murdered his brother two years ago."

She then texted her brother, who was at home with Coolack at the time, and told him what the suspect said. Mason, meanwhile, told KEYC, "I got woke up this morning by a message saying I need to get my room mate out of the house he was a murderer on the run." He said he then "immediately got up and confronted him and that's when he said, 'Yeah, I shot my brother.'"

That's when Mason allegedly called authorities.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office confirmed they received a call from a Pomeroy resident "who had just kicked a male out of his house, where he had been staying recently." Per the sheriff, "the resident reported that in a conversation among the household members, the subject admitted to being on the run for killing his own brother which led to the resident kicking the male out of the house."

A deputy then found Coolack on the street and detained him. They say he initially provided a false name, before finally confirming his identity as Kyle Andrew Coolack. A records check then confirmed he had a warrant out for his arrest for murder, before he was arrested and transported to the Carroll County Jail to await extradition back to Houston, Texas.

In a new statement, the Houston Police Department confirmed Coolack has been charged with murder in the death of his 35-year-old brother, Brad Henry Coolack -- who was killed on March 11, 2022.