Suspect Identified In Grisly Murder of Camper Found Dead In Tent with 'Multiple Chop Wounds'

Gallatin County Sheriff's Office

After Dustin Kjersem's body was discovered by a friend he failed to meet up with, police have a suspect for his grisly murder.

A suspect has been identified in the brutal murder of a man found dead in a tent while camping in Big Sky, Montana.

According to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, the suspect -- whose name, age and gender have not been revealed -- is currently in custody on unrelated charges. The sheriff says the suspect is "cooperating with our detectives and has led us to the evidence we have identified in prior press releases."

Previously, authorities said they were looking for a blue and silver Eastwing camp axe, a Remington shotgun, Ruger Blackhawk revolver and an Orange YETI cooler -- which they believed were taken from where Kjersem's body was found.

Gallatin County Sheriff's Office

Dustin Kjersem, 35, was last seen on Thursday, October 10, before he left for a "fairly remote" campground in Moose Creek to meet up with a friend on the 11th. "He never made that meeting," Investigative Captain Nathan Kamerman of the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office said.

The friend instead found Kjersem dead in his tent on Saturday morning, telling police dispatch "that the death may have been caused by a bear attack."

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, however, found no signs of bear activity in the area and a homicide investigation began. Per the sheriff, evidence from the autopsy further pointed toward murder, as his body sustained "multiple chop wounds" -- before they went on to call it a "vicious attack."

Of the murder weapon, Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer said they "know it was something hard enough to cause significant damage to the skull as well as some flesh areas of the body."

The sheriff said Wednesday that the investigation into this homicide continues, though they believe the suspect acted alone and there is no longer a threat to the community. "Further details and charges are forthcoming, but it is important for this community to know they are safe to resume their outdoor activities," they added in a statement.

"I want to thank the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office Detectives for their unrelenting pursuit of justice on this case. They have worked day and night for nearly three weeks with limited sleep, limited time with their families and limited time to themselves," said Sheriff Dan Springer. "They have prioritized the safety of this community and the need to locate Dustin Kjersem's killer above all else. It is this type of dedication that makes the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and all law enforcement officers special. This community should be proud of the men and women who have chosen a life of service to keep you, your families, and your friends safe."

"Our thoughts and prayer continue for the family of Dustin Kjersem," the statement concluded. "We hope, by some small measure, our efforts can bring them a bit of peace during this horrific time. Our entire community mourns with you."