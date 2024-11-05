1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Addresses Rumors Surrounding Sisters Amy and Brittany

Instagram

Tammy Slaton is setting the record straight on the recent rumors surrounding her family.

The 1000-Lb. Sisters star took to TikTok Tuesday to shut down speculation swirling around the internet concerning her sister, Amy Slaton, and sister-in-law Brittany, who is married to their brother Chris Combs.

"I wish people would stop spreading rumors," the 38-year-old said the video. "But I'm here to tell ya, Amy is not pregnant and Brittany did not pass away."

While Tammy's video confirmed that Amy -- who is already mom of Gage Halterman, 4, and Glenn Halterman, 2, who she shares with her ex-husband Michael Halterman -- is not in fact expecting her third child, it also quieted the media frenzy that erupted after reports surfaced that Brittany had died -- for which many fans were grateful.

"I'm so thankful to hear this. Thank you for letting me know. I was heartbroken. Glad Brittany is ok," one user wrote. With another one adding, "It's driving me nuts. People are still spreading misinformation."

Brittany's husband, Chris, also confirmed the news of his wife's whereabouts, telling TMZ Tuesday, "She is alive and well. It's clickbait."

Fans also took the moment to praise Tammy on her continued weight loss journey, with many taking to the comments of the video to give the TV personality props.

"Girl you are looking so beautiful these days," one fan wrote, with another commenter adding, "You look great Tammy keep up the amazing work."

In September, Tammy got candid with her followers about the journey she's on, both with her diet and exercise as she continues to drop the weight.