Why The View's Republican Cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin Voted Democrat for First Time Ever

Getty

"For the first time in my life, I voted for a Democrat," Griffin revealed. "I voted for Kamala Harris. I consider my vote on loan to her. I'm worried about the direction that Donald Trump will take this country."

Alyssa Farah Griffin just broke the mold with her vote in 2024 presidential election.

After years of speaking out against her former boss both on and off The View, the television personality revealed that she cast her vote for Vice President Kamala Harris.

The ex-White House staffer and ex-Donald Trump aide made the announcement on the show's Election Day episode, telling viewers and her co-hosts that it marked the "first time" in her life that she's voted for a Democratic candidate.

The 35-year-old admitted she felt "anxious" yet "hopeful" as Americans headed to the polls Tuesday morning.

"Four years ago today, I was in the White House with Donald Trump on election night," Griffin said at the top of the live show, referencing her past as an associate of Trump's communications team at the White House.

"I believed he deserved to lose that night, at that point. I thought he hadn't fought to win the election, but I thought the next four years would be the Republican party rebuilding and becoming something I could believe in and turning the page on Donald Trump, and it didn't do that," she continued. "So, this weekend, on Saturday, for the first time in my life, I voted for a Democrat."

Griffin resigned from her position on Trump's team in 2020, and subsequently spoke out against him via her public platform.

The audience, and Griffin's cohosts, applauded her decision as she confirmed, "I voted for Kamala Harris" and "then voted down-ballot for Republicans."

"For the first time in my life, I voted for a Democrat."@AlyssaFarah Griffin on her decision to vote for Kamala Harris: "I think the best thing for the future of the country and the future of the Republican Party is that Donald Trump will lose and Kamala Harris is elected." pic.twitter.com/NZR5FxYQmq — The View (@TheView) November 5, 2024 @TheView

Griffin did add, however, that she considers her vote "on loan" to Harris, before sharing her reasoning for voting blue.

"I'm worried about the direction Donald Trump will take this country, and I take my own warning seriously. What I saw is very real. I'm a Christian, I'm an American, and I'm a Republican, in that order, and I need somebody who shares my values. I need somebody who's a kind and decent person who will bring this country together," Griffin explained. "I don't agree with a lot of her policies. We can criticize those down the road, but today it's about a brighter future and I think the best thing for the country and he future of the Republican party is that Donald Trump lose and that Kamala Harris is elected."

Griffin's co-host, Joy Behar, who has regularly sparred with Griffin over some her right-leaning takes, called Griffin a "good girl" for making the choice.

Later, Sara Haines also praised her fellow panelist's decision, calling it a "big move."

"I think that's a big move for you, as someone who's been a Republican your whole life, from a Republican family," Haines told her colleague. "I think of it less as you voting for a Democrat and more you voting for a democracy, for [the] Constitution. So, I commend you for that. I also know, though, standing up for something has a cost. She will get torn apart, but, you did the right thing, and I commend you for that."

Earlier this week, Griffin, who initially said she was voting for Nikki Haley in the primaries, issued a final warning to The View audience regarding Trump's potential resurgence.