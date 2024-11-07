Halle Bailey 'Extremely Upset' After Ex DDG Showed Son In Kai Cenat Livestream

Instagram/Getty

"I wasn't told or notified," she shared in a post to X, before deleting her social media accounts.

Halle Bailey expressed her anger over her son's appearance on a livestream, apparently without her knowledge.

The singer/actress spoke out on X (formerly Twitter), after learning that her ex-boyfriend DDG brought their 9-month-old son Halo onto Kai Cenat's Twitch stream on Wednesday.

At the time of the stream, Bailey was out of town, she wrote on social media.

"I don't approve of my baby being on a stream tonight. I wasn't told or notified, and I am extremely upset to have my baby in front of millions of people," she posted on X. "I am his mother and protector and saddened that I wasn't notified, especially when I am out of town."

"As a woman experiencing severe postpartum, there are boundaries that I wish to be respected," she later posted. "Nobody knows what someone is going trough until they snap."

Bailey later deactivated her X account, as well as her Instagram page.

Both Bailey and DDG have shared photos of Halo to their Instagram pages in the past. He has not yet addressed her post.

DDG announced their break up in October with a public statement on Instagram after having "heartfelt conversations" about going separate ways with Bailey.

"The decision was not easy, but we believe it's the best path forward for both of us," he said. "I cherish the time we've spent together and the love we shared."

Meanwhile, The Little Mermaid star revealed on Snapchat a month ago that she has "crippling anxiety" when it comes to leaving her baby behind for work trips. At the time, she also asked fans for any advice for new moms like herself.

"Flying tonight to be somewhere for one day but having crippling anxiety without my son," she captioned photo. "Any advice for moms who still can't handle when they have to leave for work?"

Earlier this week, DDG responded to a follower on X after who accused him of using his son for "fame." At the time, the streamer posted photo of Halo smiling -- clearly Photoshopped to give him adult teeth -- while he looked at a cupcake.