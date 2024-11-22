Cara Delevingne Recalls Being Taylor Swift's Roommate After 'Really Horrible Breakup'

Getty

Cara Delevingne is taking a look back at the time she lived with her pal Taylor Swift.

During a conversation with Nikki Glaser for Interview magazine, the model recalled how Swift offered to have her move in following a nasty breakup, and shared what it was like living with the singer.

"I was going through a really horrible breakup, and she let me live with her. We're very different people," said Delevingne, 32. "She's very homely, because she looked after me so well, but we got into some -- not trouble, but I definitely took her for a bit of a wild ride. Just to get her to blush would be great."

The topic came up after Delevingne brought up Glaser hosting Netflix's Tom Brady roast special earlier this year, and asked if there's a celebrity she'd like to roast.

"I mean, as a Swiftie, I would love a roast of Taylor Swift," replied Glaser, who is a diehard Swift fan and has seen the Eras Tour a whopping 18 times. "But I actually wouldn't because I would be angry if anyone was really mean."

"That's so true. The thing about Taylor, though, is I've seen her do a speech at someone's wedding before, and it was a roast," she continued. "She's one of the funniest, most clever people. Anyone could roast her easily, but at the same time, she could f--k everyone up so hard."

Swift and Delevingne have been longtime friends.

The former stepped out to support the latter at her performance of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club in London in June. Delevingne, like many of Swift's celebrity pals, has attended several of the pop star's Eras Tour concerts.

Delevingne previously gave her stamp of approval of Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce last year.

While speaking to E! News in November 2023, Delevingne had nothing but praise for her longtime friend's newfound love, telling the outlet, "I'm so, so happy for her."

"There's definitely something very different about them," she continued.