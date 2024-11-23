Man Who Paralyzed Ex-Girlfriend, Stabbed Her Mom & Bystander in Brutal Attack Learns Fate

St. Johns County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

Spencer Pearson received his sentence for the June 2023 attack, in which he allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend Madison Schemitz 15 times, leaving her paralyzed from the chest down.

A Florida man -- who stabbed his ex-girlfriend, her mother, and a bystander in a horrific attack that left his ex paralyzed -- has learned his fate.

According to a press release shared by the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office (SJSO), on Friday, Spencer Pearson was sentenced to life in prison for the June 2023 stabbing attack of his ex-girlfriend, Madison Schemitz, her mother, Jaclyn "Jacki" Roge, and Kennedy Armstrong, a Good Samaritan who intervened.

He previously pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted first-degree murder with a weapon and aggravated battery causing serious bodily injury with a weapon in July, per the press release.

The Brutal Attack

Pearson was arrested for stabbing Schemitz, Roge, and Armstrong in the parking lot of a Ponte Vedra Beach restaurant on June 3, 2023. According to his arrest warrant, he "began to follow and harass" Schemitz starting in April -- with her sister telling First Coast News at the time that their mother was "looking to get a restraining order against him."

According to reports at the time, during the attack, Pearson, then 18, stabbed a then 17-year-old Schemitz 15 times in the neck and back. Her mother was also stabbed in the leg and forehead after stepping in to protect her daughter. Armstong, who jumped in to help, was also injured. After he allegedly stabbed all three victims, Pearson reportedly turned the knife on himself and sliced his throat.

The attack left Schemitz paralyzed from the chest down. Armstrong required surgery on his hand following the stabbing.

"On June 3, 2023, outside a local business, Pearson attacked and stabbed Madison Schemitz multiple times with a knife, causing traumatic injuries that left her paralyzed," St. Johns County Sheriff's Office wrote in Friday's press release. "Madison’s mother Jacki Roge intervened to protect her daughter and was stabbed also. Kennedy Armstrong observed the two women being attacked from across a parking lot and immediately ran to their aid. Armstrong confronted Pearson, overpowered, and incapacitated him until SJSO arrived, essentially saving the lives of Madison and her mother. Armstrong received serious hand injuries during the incident."

Waiting for your permission to load the Facebook Post.

Madison Schemitz's Recovery

A month after the attack, Schemitz opened up about her recovery during a press conference. She thanked all the first responders, nurses, therapists and medical professionals "who kept me alive" after the attack, and also showed gratitude for the community for their "outpouring of support." Schemitz also thanked Armstrong, who she credited as "the man who saved my life that day," for also intervening when he saw the attack happen.

According to the SJSO, nearly one year following the attack, Schemitz "walked across the stage during her high school graduation and received her diploma."

"Madison is an active public speaker and educates others on stalking and teen dating violence awareness," the sheriff's office continued in the press release. "She is continuing her challenging journey towards full recovery and is currently a freshman in college."

Spencer Pearson Gives Statement at Sentencing

Meanwhile, during Friday's sentencing hearing, Pearson issued an apology to the victims, as shown in courtroom footage shared by local outlet WJXT. (See the video above.)

In his statement, Pearson told the judge, "I'm here before you today to take responsibility for my actions of June 3, 2023. Most importantly, I'm here to express my sincerest apology to Madison, Ms. Roge and Mr. Armstrong."

"I'm sure June 3 was the worst day of their lives," he continued. "It was also the worst day of mine, and always will be. On this day, I hurt three innocent people. I think of my terrible crimes committed every second of every day. It's on my mind constantly, and this will never ever change."

Pearson went on to note that he understands the "anger and hatred" the victims may have for him, but said he will "never understand any negativity or ill will" towards his family.

"They did not do this. I did," he continued, saying his parents "tried their absolute best" to get him help.

He added, "I need serious help, and I have for a long time."

Madison Schemitz Reacts to Sentencing

Schemitz spoke during a press conference following Pearon's sentencing, according to a video shared by WJXT. (See the video above.)

"As we move forward from here we are focused on healing and rebuilding. This chapter, though challenging, is now behind us," she said in part. "And while it will take time, we are committed to moving forward with hope and strength."

"For me, the journey is far from over," Schemitz added. "There are still many steps to take, many challenges ahead, and many lessons to learn, but with the support of those who have stood by me, I'm confident that I will continue to grow stronger each day. What's next is about finding peace, embracing the future and using the strength I've gained to help others who may face similar struggles."

Madison Schemitz's Family Files Lawsuit

Meanwhile, ahead of Friday's sentencing, Schemitz and Roge filed a lawsuit against Pearson, his parents, and Mr. Chubby's Wings, the restaurant where the attack took place outside of, according to local CBS affiliate, WJAX.

In the lawsuit, which was filed on Thursday and obtained by the outlet, the family accuses the restaurant of failing to "police, patrol, guard, deter, and otherwise provide adequate protection for its customers."

The family also claims in the complaint that Pearson's parents did not get their son mental health treatment, and also allege that Pearson's mother "provided her then-minor son with a knife larger than a pocket knife and failed to secure that knife despite knowledge of ongoing mental health issues," per WJAX.