Luann de Lesseps Reveals Her 'One Regret' Involving Miley Cyrus (Exclusive)

"Let me tell you, I have no regrets in life, but that is my one regret that I did not jump on that plane," Luann told TooFab exclusively.

Life really is a cabaret for former Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps.

While sitting down with TooFab exclusively in Beverly Hills ahead of Luann's "All New Countess Cabaret" Marry F Kill! tour, the singer/reality television star opened up about her one regret in life -- and how it involves Miley Cyrus.

After sharing some details about her cabaret, Luann recalled the day Miley's team allegedly wanted Luann to surprise the "Flowers" star.

"They asked me to come and surprise her [Miley] for her Grammy party," Luann exclusively told TooFab.

"They were like, 'We don't know if she's going to win.' But let me tell you, I have no regrets in life, but that is my one regret that I did not jump on that plane. Because she ended up winning a Grammy and I'm so happy for her. I just love Miley Cyrus. She's a broad and I love bad b---h," she continued.

Luann went on to share that she performs covers from Miley during her show, mimicking her iconic Grammy's win performance. "I do that dance she does on stage, with the wink," Luann said, before performing the dance move.

"I make fun of myself. My show is very self-deprecating. God knows, I am not perfect, and I have screwed up. So, I talk about that stuff," she added of her show. "You don't get to know that about me from the show, the Housewives or from Crappie Lake. So, I feel like people get to know me a lot better. They come away and say, 'Wow that was a great show', I love that."

The 59-year-old mother-of-two is currently on tour, making her way through America, up into Canada and then across the pond to the UK and Ireland.

"Marry F Kill! came from my fans," Luann said with a smile. "Every show I did, I do a Q&A of the audience, and it was Marry, F, Kill. I was inspired by my fans and I'm on the last leg of this tour. I sold out in Peekskill, New York and I sold out in Sony Hall in the city."

The artist then goes straight into her holiday show, A Very Countess Christmas, in December.

"Very busy, I'm going to Atlanta, Nashville for the first time, Tennessee. Boston, Chicago, Toronto, so yeah, I'm busy. I love it though," she added.

When Luann first began her cabaret career, it became an ongoing storyline for The Real Housewives of New York City, with Bethenny Frankel famously yelling, "Life is not a cabaret!" at the singer during a Housewives dinner in Miami.

However, that's not true in Luann's life. Every year that passes cements the idea that life is a cabaret.

"We write our own stories. That's what I mean when I say life is a cabaret. My shows are pop culture meets cabaret, meets comedy, meets fashion show. Because you know, I’m going to be wearing Jovani," Luann said.

Luann added that she makes fun of herself in her shows, while also pulling in some old friends like Sonja Morgan.

"It's so much fun. I take holiday and I kind of turn it on it's head. I'm writing a new song; 'Sonja Got Run Over By A Reindeer.' So, I have so much fun with it," she said.

As for how Sonja reacted to her song...

"She doesn't even know about it yet. Sonja talks about me in her tour ... It's a fun song, not a dissing song."

"People don't know what to expect. So, they come in with a Toyota, drive out with a Rolls Royce," she continued, adding fans are able to see a different version of Luann on stage compared to who they see on the small screen.

"From the Housewives, you don’t really get to see my show. It's all about the drama around my cabaret show because of music rights, etc. So, I love it because fans be like, 'Oh my God this is an amazing show.' They get dressed for me. They wear sequins, put on the statement necklaces. They always show up looking great for The Countess. I love you guys for that, really," she said aimed at her fans.

While Luann is loving her own cabaret shows for now, her dream would be to star on Broadway's Cabaret some day too.

"Absolutely! I mean I would love that. It's one of my favorites. [In my show] I play a clip of Bethenny Frankel saying, 'Life is not a cabaret', and I break into that song. So, it's just magic," Luann told TooFab.