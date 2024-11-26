RHOM's Lisa Hochstein Calls Out Ex Lenny's Fiancee, Says Their Relationship Is 'Big Clown Joke'

Getty

Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein is not mincing words when it comes to ex Lenny Hochstein's on-again/off-again relationship with fiancée Katherina Mazepa.

It's been more than two years since Lenny Hochstein filed for divorce from The Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein and she is more than over it.

The couple share two children, Logan, 8, and Elle, 3, after more than 12 years of marriage, but post-marital life has proven difficult to navigate.

When asked about rumors that Lenny and his fiancee Katharina Mazepa have broken up, Lisa did not hold back, expressing her frustrations about that relationship and how it's impacted co-parenting with her ex.

Lenny's Relationship Status

On the one hand, Lisa seemingly confirmed the breakup rumors when she told E! News during Bravo Fan Fest on November 23, "Actually he did contact me and he was super nice when they broke up."

But that appears to be part of what's frustrating for her, as she went on to add, "And we spoke and he told me all about it, then the story changed. I don’t want to get into it but then the story changed and then they got back together or they were working it out."

It’s like a big clown joke. And I don’t want to be a part of the circus anymore.

"So, I’m not even sure if they’re back together or not, nor do I care anymore," she said.

As if that wasn't clear enough about her feelings on the couple's apparent on-again/off-again relationship, Lisa painted a picture when she told the outlet, "It’s just kind of a joke. Nobody can take it seriously, it’s like a big clown joke. And I don’t want to be a part of the circus anymore."

Co-Parenting Challenges

For Lisa, she's really been focused on trying to keep her relationship with Lenny about their children, saying that's primarily what she talks about when they do communicate.

Unfortunately, it appears that communication isn't where she'd like it, either, as she told E! News, "I would hope our coparenting dynamic would improve over time."

The reality star conceded "it's really difficult" to co-parent effectively in the midst of a "messy, public divorce" because emotions are so high. "It’s a lot of feelings on both parts so that needs to change because you really can’t do it without the other side," she said.

Speaking of feelings, fans can read what they want into the fact that not only has Lisa kept the engagement ring Lenny gave her and still wears it ... she's just moved it.

"I decided this was the perfect finger," she told People at Bravo Fest, showing off the diamond sparkler on her middle finger.

"I think it's pretty and I don't want it to sit in the safe. It could get stolen. So I think it's better here," she said, adding after a beat, "Yeah, I think it's appropriate."

Despite the possible awkwardness of the ring being tied to her failed marriage to Lenny, Lisa told the magazine that she plans to give it to her daughter one day in the future.

Feelings on Katharina

Some of those emotions from Lisa's side might have to do with her belief that Lenny and Katharina began their relationship while she was still married to him -- while both Lenny and Katherina have maintained it didn't start until after their separation.

"She has never apologized to me because she thinks that she’s the victim in all of this," said Lisa of Katharina. "I mean, it’s fine because ultimately, I’m at a better place and that relationship wasn’t for me. The universe taught me a big lesson -- not about my karma but where I should be and who I should be and that wasn’t working."

Of course, there would be no reason for Katharina to apologize to Lisa if the relationship did start after Lisa's separation from Lenny, so that disputed point of fact matters a great deal when it comes to Lisa's emotional take.

Nevertheless, apologies (or not) aside, Lisa admitted she should "thank" Katharina, in a way, because now Lisa is happy with her boyfriend of two years, Jody Glidden.

"Maybe that’s the way to look at it," Lisa considered, "because then I wouldn’t be where I am today, which is with my new partner and moving on and just becoming a better version of myself."