Larsa Pippen Dishes on Marcus Jordan Split: Wasn't Her 'Guy'

"I just wrapped up shooting the show, and I spent time away from him and everyone else. I was there for like two weeks, and it just kind of gave me clarity when I was alone," the 'RHOM' star, who had just filming season 2 of E!'s 'House of Villains' said during an appearance on the 'Amy & T.J. podcast.

Larsa Pippen is shedding some light on her split from Marcus Jordan.

Pippen, who was a guest on the latest episode of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' The Amy & T.J. podcast, said she came to the realization that Jordan wasn't "her guy" while filming E!'s House of Villains.

The two week stint away from basketball legend, Michael Jordan's son -- possibly their longest, with the former couple known to get "separation anxiety" if apart from each other for too long -- made The Real Housewives of Miami star come to the conclusion that the pair weren't right for each other.

"You know, I feel like I just finished. I just wrapped up shooting the show, and I spent time away from him and everyone else. I was there for like two weeks, and it just kind of gave me clarity when I was alone," she explained. "And I think when you're alone, you kind of really miss the person or you realize maybe you aren't my guy, and that made me realize, I don't think he’s my guy."

Pippen continued, "I just think we are on a different journey and I feel like I have to be true to who I am, what I'm doing, and what he's doing. I want him to be happy, he's a great guy, but I just don't feel like it's for me."

When asked if their age difference factored in, the reality TV personality said, "I don't think it's the age. It's just where we are right now."

The breakup is the latest for the pair, who split briefly ahead of Valentine's Day before reconciling just days later.

"It's hard sometimes to break up because you are so used to living with the person, we had our podcast together, we worked together, I had him on Housewives," the RHOM star noted.

As for her relationship status right now, Pippen told Amy and T.J. that she's "single."

"Single and ready to mingle," Pippen quipped, before admitting that she's not quite ready to jump back into the dating scene just yet.

Despite the breakup, Pippen said she's optimistic about finding someone she can "grow with," and is hopeful she can maintain a friendship with Jordan in the future, noting that the pair on on good terms.