Lala Kent Defends Whitening 3-Year-Old Daughter's Teeth on Social Media

Lala Kent is owning up to some Photoshop.

The former Vanderpump Rules star took to her Instagram Stories to share that she has edited the color of her three-year-old daughter, Ocean's, teeth from time to time, to make them appear whiter.

Sharing an up-close video of the toddler smiling, she explained why she revises the snapshots of her little one.

Kent began, "I'm usually the type to not read/ignore comments. But we are from Utah honey. We are teeth people! so I could not let this comment slide."

The mother of two went on to reveal that Ocean, whom she shares with ex-fiancé, Randall Emmett, suffered a mouth injury, writing, "Ocean has a fond relationship with her wild side and enjoys not listening. She fell off her bike face first. There is trauma to the root of her two front teeth."

"Yes, I'm the mom who usually edits this. Go ahead and judge," she wrote in parenthesis.

As for what caused the trauma, Kent, who is also mom to three-month-old daughter, Sosa, said that her daughter damaged her teeth after falling off a bike face first, and noted she may require a root canal

"The root isn't dead, but we go to the dentist every 3-6 months for check-ins. They will likely have to be pulled or she will have to have a root canal," she explained.

Despite making the edits for the little one, the reality TV personality said Ocean thinks her teeth -- which are a grayish-white color following the incident -- are "cool."

Kent did not, however, share exactly which comment prompted her to give the explanation to her 2.4 million followers.

The Instagram Story post comes after Kent shared a series of snaps from the month of November featuring both her daughters.

"November, you did not disappoint," she captioned the carousel of life outtakes, listing some of the highlights alongside the bevvy of photographs.

Starting off with a milestone for her newborn daughter, whom she welcomed through a sperm donor via intrauterine insemination, revealed that Sosa had her first pool day. Elsewhere in the post, she showed her firstborn child's hair twisted in a comb and said, "I almost had to give O a very unfortunate hair cut."

She continued, "We got pictures with Santa (this was a huge deal). It was my little turkey's first Thanksgiving. I helped in the kitchen (this was also a huge deal). My mama turned 64! Ocean wanted to celebrate by going to Moana 2- she LOVED it (Gigi did too). We slayed the month. It hit all the notes."