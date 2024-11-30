Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay & Lala Kent Share Whether They'll Make Amends with Costars After Revamp News

Bravo

The two shared their thoughts on the news that Season 12 will feature an all-new cast, while also reflecting on their time on the long-running Bravo series, including their final season.

On Friday's episode of Scheana's Scheananigans podcast, the pair shared their thoughts on the Bravo reality show's cast shakeup, and revealed whether they plan to make amends with their former costars now that they won't be returning for another season.

As fans can recall, the cast became split up in the wake of Scandoval, aka Tom Sandoval cheating on his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with Rachel Leviss. While Ariana initially had the majority of the group's support, some allegiances ultimately changed in Season 11 after she refused to film with Sandoval.

Lala -- along with several of her costars -- spent the majority of the season attempting to force Ariana to interact with him, but she refused. Scheana, meanwhile, struggled to maintain her friendship with Ariana, while also wanting to forgive Sandoval and mend their friendship in the wake of Scandoval.

It all blew up on the Season 11 reunion, which was filmed in late May. In August, Ariana said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, that she spoke to Scheana "here and there." Earlier this month, Lala said on WWHL that she and Ariana "don't speak" and had not seen her since the reunion, which she said was also the last time she interacted with Katie Maloney.

Scheana Shay and Lala Kent On If They'll Reach Out to Costars After Season 12 News

During a conversation on Friday's episode of Scheana's podcast, in which she was joined by Lala and The Valley's Janet Caperna, Scheana, 39, and Lala, 34, explained why they don't plan on making any changes in their relationships with their costars and won't be reaching out to those they aren't already still in contact with.

Janet asked Scheana and Lala if there is anyone they plan to "reach out to" or "make amends with" knowing they won't have to film the show with them anymore.

"I don't think I will change anything that I have been [doing]," Scheana said. "I text Ariana here and there. I ran into Katie at a festival, but I'm not going to reach out more [or] reach out less."

"I'm just going to continue doing what I've been doing because show or no show, all of these people have been in our lives for so long," she continued. "So it's like, 'When I see you, I see you. And when I don't, I'm living my life.' I'm just going to continue on the same path I’m on and excited for new adventures."

Lala shared similar thoughts. "I've got my circle right where I want it to be," she said. "It's not that I ... for some reason, am forgetting all of the bad stuff that happened. I'm sure other people have not."

"But no, I don't think I need to reach out to anybody. I'm happy in the space that I’m in," she added.

Lala said it "truly seems like everybody" is feeling good at where they're at right now -- aside from maybe Tom Schwartz and Sandoval following the news that Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge will be closing at the end of the year.

"I think the next chapter of their life is going to be like one to look forward to. I'm glad that this one's ending for them as well," she said.

Last Tuesday, Bravo announced that Vanderpump Rules had been renewed for Season 12, but will no longer star the original cast.

The network says the show will now feature Lisa Vanderpump "and a new group of close-knit SUR-vers." Sources say Lala, Scheana, Brock Davies and Schwartz will appear on spinoff The Valley next season, while they could possibly appear on Vanderpump Rules and elsewhere in the Bravoverse going forward.

As for the future of the rest of the cast, including James Kennedy, Sandoval and others, that remains unclear.

Scheana addressed reports that she and Lala will appear on The Valley, confirming fans will see them get the "opportunity to continue having our stories being told."

Scheana Shay and Lala Kent Share Thoughts On Revamped Show

While Scheana and Lala -- like their VPR costars -- posted on social media earlier this week following the news of the Season 1 cast shakeup, the two shared more thoughts on the Scheanaigans podcast.

"I feel like this wasn't a shock to us," Scheana said. "I think we knew it was coming, but then getting the call. This has been a moment that I've been waiting for -- not in a positive way -- but knowing, one day we're going to get the call that Vanderpump Rules is over. It's going to go on for 100 seasons, no show does."

"I'm like, 'How am I going to feel the day that I get that call?' And I felt at peace with it," she continued, adding that if she got the news a few seasons ago she would have felt differently. "It's mixed feelings."

Lala claimed that, like Scheana, she knew a revamp was coming. However, she said she felt it while filming last season's finale.

"I think I knew the moment that I lost my s--t [in] the finale of last season," Lala recalled, referring to when she broke the fourth wall and went off on Ariana for not filming with Sandoval. "It just felt very final to me. And there was nothing left to say. The story was done."

She became emotional while reflecting on her time on the Bravo series, before sharing that she feels that she and her costars have "graduated."

"It's just not the same. Nothing lasts forever," Lala said. "And I'm really excited to see this group of new young [people] just excited about life."

The mom of two went on to share her thoughts on the new group of SUR-vers taking over Vanderpump Rules.

"I want them all to f--k each other," she joked. "I want them to have f--king meltdowns. Just do it, baby."

"It's all f--ing good," Lala continued, telling Scheana that she feels "a little bit differently" than she does. "Because I know what this show did for my life, and it completely changed it."

"I'm so excited [to see] another group of people," Lala added, before sharing a message for the new cast.

"Take advantage of it, though," she said, urging the group to "think about your hopes and your dreams and your goals."

Lala went on to describe the original cast as "lightning in a bottle" and a "once in a lifetime" group.

"As excited as I am for these new Vanderpumpers, I'm like, 'You guys have really big shoes to fill,'" she said. "There were so many authentic connections that you just don't find very often. It's like once in a blue moon."

Scheana later added, "We had such a good f--king run. I am so proud of us."

Towards the end of the episode, Lala again looked back at what will be their final season.

"That was the hardest season I’ve ever done in my life," she said of Season 11. "But everyone was feeling it. No one wanted to be there. I think that was the other thing. I'm like, 'There's no more story.' But also there's such a vibe when cameras pick up and we're all just like f--king ready to go. We're ready to make great TV."