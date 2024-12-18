Why Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Still Haven't Discussed Divorce One Year After Split

Getty

Kyle Richards and her estranged husband Mauricio Umansky are not ready to talk about divorce, despite being split for a year.

The 55-year-old reality star told Cohen that the conversation of officially signing the papers hasn't "come up" yet.

Cohen also questioned how often the former couple are speaking these days, asking if it's "daily"?

"Yeah sometimes," Richards said. "Right now, pretty much every couple of days [texting]." When asked about speaking in person, Richards said, "Maybe a couple of times a week."

She also revealed that she has yet to see Umansky's new apartment, though not because she's avoiding it. "No actually, I would love to see it but it hasn't worked out because of my schedule travelling and his schedule," she explained.

Umansky has recently been spotted in Aspen with a possible new flame. TMZ spotted the duo out on Tuesday night walking out of a sushi restaurant.

It isn't the first time Umansky has been out on a date since his split from Richards after 27 years of marriage.

As for if Richards has met any of his recent flames?

"No," the reality star shared before adding that they do have a conversation about his dating life "coming up on this season" of RHOBH.

"But not other than that; I have just tried to avoid that," she admitted before sharing that she has thought about "dating" when it comes to her own love life.

However, the word "divorce" is still a dirty word in her relationship with Umansky.

Later in the episode, fans asked Richards what her "current feelings" were towards making their split permanent and if she will take Sutton Stracke's advice to file for divorce.

"Well, you know that's not something that we have talked about yet and the reason I didn't talk about that on camera [is] because that's obviously something that I would have to talk with him about first," Richards said, before adding, "it hasn't come up yet."

"We're good friends. We get along really well. We live separate lives, and it just hasn't come up."

"When the time comes, obviously, we will address it," Richards continued.

Cohen then noted that she is probably "not that psyched to have" that talk, to which Richards quickly agreed, "Of course not."

"It's hard, and it's not something either one of us obviously feels comfortable initiating and we just kind of let that go," she added. "It is what it is right now."