Kristin Cavallari Details Co-Parenting With 'Pathological Liar' Ex Jay Cutler: 'Zero F--king Consistency'

The Hills alum opened up about her co-parenting relationship the ex-athlete -- with whom she shares three children, Camden, 12, Jaxon, 10, and Saylor, 9 -- and reflected on their messy split.

Kristin Cavallari is getting candid about co-parenting with Jay Cutler.

While appearing on Dumb Blonde podcast Monday, Cavallari shared that her ex-husband has brought "zero f–king consistency" to their dynamic, adding that their co-parenting relationship has been "so up and down."

"[It's] really hard. It has not been easy to say the least," the former Hills star admitted.

Describing a single positive moment in their "bumpy road" so far, Cavallari told podcast host, Bunnie XO, that she and the former NFL star were able to sit together at their son's basketball game earlier this year without conflict.

"We sat together at a basketball game earlier in the year, and I was like, 'Holy f--k, this is the best thing that's ever happened. Jesus Christ, we made it. We can sit next to each other,'" Cavallari recalled. "And we haven't sat together since, so I don't f--king know. What the f--k?"

Based on how things have been going for the pair, Cavallari predicted that she and the retired athlete wouldn't spend holidays together with their three kids in the future.

She said that while not having a "family unit" during Christmas "bums [her] out sometimes," she does not want Cutler back.

"Coming from divorced parents, the last thing I ever wanted was a divorce. I won't lie to you," Cavallari, who shares Camden, 12, Jaxon, 10, and Saylor, 9, with Cutler, explained. "That still will creep up once in a while. … It just sucks that we're not together as a family."

The Let's Be Honest podcast host, who was married to Cutler from 2013 to 2020, has moved on since the pair's split, and has been romantically linked to country singer Morgan Wallen and TikTok star, Mark Estes, from whom she split earlier this year.

Cutler, meanwhile, has moved on with fiancée Samantha Robertson.

While the Uncommon James founder said she wanted to be "really careful" talking about her ex because they share children -- and even "made a vow that [she] was done talking about him" -- she did address their breakup during Monday's episode.

"I don't regret a damn thing," she said of their "toxic" romance.

"There is so much good that came out of our relationship," Cavallari added before comparing her ex to her own "narcissistic" father, noting that she was "repeating a pattern with [her] dad" when she began dating Cutler.

"That's what you do. I ended up marrying my dad," she said.

Elsewhere in the episode, Cavallari called Cutler a "pathological liar" while addressing years-long rumors that he had an affair with her former friend and Very Cavallari co-star Kelly Henderson.

"I really don't think anything happened," she said before clarifying, "F--k, I don't know to be honest with you. Do I know for sure? No."

"Jay used to trash her which I now sort of think if a guy is trashing a girl, there is probably something going on," the Laguna Beach alum continued. "When you're dealing with a pathological liar, it's hard to know what the f--king truth is."

"There are things from my marriage that I will never know, and I've just sort of had to let that go," she added. "I'm over it now."

Cavallari also claimed "she never did [get an apology] and never will" from her ex but "can have empathy and forgive" without having Cutler in her life.

"People who are lying to you or are cheating, that's because they're hurt," she said. "That's about them. That has nothing to do with me."