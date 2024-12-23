10 Most Shocking Celebrity Podcast Revelations of 2024

Getty

From Armie Hammer addressing his cannibalism allegations to Kristin Cavallari talking about her "manipulative" DMs from Scott Disick, these stars had people talking.

This year, the popularity of podcasts reached new heights and celebrities jumped at the chance to launch their own shows.

While sitting down to record each episode, some of Hollywood’s biggest stars spilled the tea on their careers and their personal lives. They captivated listeners with candid admissions about everything from near-death experiences to stunning family secrets. These shocking revelations made major headlines -- and had fans crossing their fingers for another season of their podcasts in the New Year!

Find out what these stars had to say on their podcasts…

1. Armie Hammer "Kind of Likes" Cannibal Allegations

Armie Hammer made headlines in 2021 when multiple former partners came forward to accuse him of not only cheating on his wife Elizabeth Chambers but also engaging in extreme sexual kinks, including cannibalism. Two of those women alleged that Armie sent them messages detailing cannibalistic fantasies about them, igniting rumors that Armie was a cannibal.

He has since denied the claims but it led to the demise of his marriage and many lost career opportunities. But looking back, Armie says he now “kind of likes” the cannibal allegations.

“It’s wild. I’m not going to lie, I kind of like the cannibal stuff now,” he said on podcast, The Armie HammerTime.

He continued, “The accusations are the thing that make so much noise. Like, what makes more noise? ‘Armie Hammer is a cannibal’ or ‘Armie Hammer might not be a cannibal?’ The cannibal thing makes more noise and you don’t get an apology tour in this world. Like, someone says something about you, everyone believes it, and they move on with their lives to whatever it is they’re focused on, because they’ve got their own lives.”

2. Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia Alleges She Was Emotionally Abused By Zach Bryan

While fans may have loved Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia and Zach Bryan together, it turns out there was a lot of drama behind the scenes of their relationship. After their split, Brianna spoke out on her BFFs podcast, alleging that Zach emotionally abused her during their relationship in addition to cheating on her throughout their time together.

She explained that he had “love bombed” her and then broke her down so that she felt “like he was all I had left, and he just kept repeatedly beating me down and beating me down.”

“The last year of my life has been the hardest year of my life. Dealing with the abuse from this dude -- I'm still scared right now,” she said on the BFFs podcast. “He made me believe everything was my fault. He isolated me from my whole entire life. He wouldn’t let me be who I wanted to be. He made me hate everything that I loved about myself.”

Brianna also alleged that Zach asked her to sign an NDA, offering her $12 million and a New York apartment to “not talk about the relationship.”

3. Rob Schneider Forgot His Daughter Elle King’s Birthday Her Entire Childhood

Elle King recently opened up about her strained relationship with her father Rob Schneider for the majority of her life. While appearing on the Dumb Blonde podcast, she got candid about his “toxic” parenting and called him out for not being a present father during her childhood.

Looking back, Elle says Rob sent her to fat camp on multiple occasions and when she didn’t lose weight one summer because she was injured, he punished her. When she did visit him on movie sets, he would scream at her if she accidentally got in the way. And when she started to get tattoos, he forced her to cover up in sweaters, even when it was 108 degrees.

“My dad forgot about every single birthday. I spent my 18th birthday in a summer school and they brought me cupcakes and I came home and my dad forgot my birthday,” Elle shared. “He’s just not nice…You can want someone to change so much. You can’t control anyone else’s actions and you can’t control people’s feelings. All you can control is how you react and what you do with your feelings.”

4. Raven-Symoné Had A Breast Reduction And Liposuction At 15

In December, Raven-Symoné got extremely candid about the pressures she faced as a young actress in Hollywood. She explained that she felt that she needed to change her appearance in order to be successful and went as far as having two breast reductions and liposuction.

“I had my first breast reduction at 15,” Raven shared on her Tea Time with Raven & Miranda podcast. “I went from a triple D all the way down to a B,” noting that “someone said I needed to do it in order to get a show.”

She continued, “At the same time I was like, ‘If you’re gonna take my boobs out, I want a lipo.’”

In addition to the adults around her at the time, she also said she felt sexualized by the young male viewers who watched That’s So Raven, further complicating her relationship with her body.

5. Scott Disick Allegedly Sent “Manipulative” DMs To Kristin Cavallari

Back in 2011, rumors swirled that Scott Disick had hooked up with Kristin Cavallari while he was on a break from Kourtney Kardashian. On a recent episode of her podcast, Let’s Be Honest, Kristin insisted that she knew “for a fact” that Scott was behind the rumor and he did it “to piss off Kourtney.” It ended up ruining Kristin’s friendship with Kourtney.

That’s why when Scott reached out to her to reconnect this year, Kristin said she felt it was all incredibly “manipulative.” In the message, Kristin alleged that Scott tried to relate to her about their “similar” lives and asked to catch up.

“I really miss you though and wish I would have reached out earlier just been busy trying to be the best dad I can be,” Scott said, according to Kristin. “I don’t have time for much but trying to think about myself a little bit again. Trying, anyway. Hope to hear from you. Just text me so it’s easier to chat.”

After reading through the message she says Scott sent her, she called its receipt “interesting timing,” reminding her listeners how she’d been “ripping the f--king” Kardashians in recent months on her podcast. She called the message the “most manipulative” thing she’s ever seen, describing it as “classic textbook manipulation control bulls--t.”

6. One Tree Hill Creator Mark Schwahn Allegedly Didn’t Want ‘Attractive’ Male Cast to ‘Pull Attention’ from Him On Set

There’s been plenty of shocking revelations from the set of One Tree Hill and Sophia Bush shared another unsettling story about series creator Mark Schwahn on her podcast this year. Looking back, Sophia says Mark cast her then on-and-off boyfriend Austin Nichols, alleging that he didn’t know they were together in real life. He then promised that they’d have little time together on screen so things wouldn’t be awkward -- but then completely went against his word.

“There was a lot of apology from the boss that was like, ‘I had no idea this overlapped with your real life, how weird.’ And I was like, ‘Dude, I’ve dated like three people in 10 years. What do you mean you had no idea? You’re my nightmare.’ And he was like, ‘Promise you’ll barely ever have scenes together but it will certainly never be romantic,’” Sophia said on her Drama Queens podcast.

As fans know, Sophia and Austin’s characters ended up dating, getting married and having children together on the show -- all while Mark “emotionally castrated” Austin’s character so that he wouldn’t have to hire other male actors to portray his friends on screen.

“Our creepy boss didn’t want all of [Austin’s character] Julian Baker’s cool hot Hollywood movie star character friends coming into town,” Sophia revealed. “He did not want any more attractive young male cast members on our set and pull attention away from him, him being our boss, so he essentially emotionally castrated Julian and made him into a nerd who didn’t know how to give a high 5. He had a 6-year-old be his best man because he didn’t have any friends.”

7. Hilarie Burton’s Final Day of Filming One Tree Hill Was ‘Deeply Uncomfortable’

Hilarie Burton shared more secrets from the One Tree Hill set, explaining that her final day of filming was “deeply uncomfortable.” On her OTR rewatch podcast, Drama Queens, Hilarie explained that her last moments on the CW series came in the hospital after her character had given birth.

Looking back, Hilarie says most of the show’s executives were in denial about her exit, so much of the cast and crew wrapped on filming for the season without saying goodbye. Chad Michael Murray, who was also leaving the show, managed to gather their co-stars on set but it ended up being quite awkward.

“Between the prosthetic that was on my belly, everything I was hooked up to and the positioning of the camera, it was better for me to just stay on the bed than it was to get up,” Hilarie recalled. “Everyone was saying goodbye to me, but it felt like a funeral. I’m literally laying there like I'm in a coffin. James Lafferty comes up to the side of the bed and is like, ‘Hey, uh, have a good summer.’ It was so awkward and awful.”

She continued, “People would put their head on my hair and say, ‘Well, I’ll see you next season,’ and I kept being like, ‘No you won’t! What are you guys talking about?’ It was an out-of-body experience, [like] being at my own character’s funeral, knowing I wasn’t going to see a lot of you [for years].”

8. Jamie-Lynn Sigler ‘Almost Died’ From Surgery Complications

During a podcast episode this June, Jamie-Lynn Sigler revealed that in 2023, she had a near-death experience following a surgical procedure. Looking back, Jamie-Lynn says she had a bad reaction after the procedure and contracted sepsis, which can be deadly. While she thankfully recovered, Jamie-Lynn credits her ability to pull through to a spiritual retreat in India.

“A little less than a year ago now is when I went to India and I lived in this ashram and I felt so awakened and connected and peaceful,” she said on her MeSsy podcast. “And when I came home, two weeks later, I had a very bad reaction to a surgery and got sepsis and was in the hospital and almost died. I never told anybody this.”

She later added that she had “never” in her life “been more sad” or “felt more low,” noting, “What I learned from India was I had an inability to escape it. I had to sit in it. I would scream in pillows, I would cry to girlfriends. I reached out, I sat by myself, I got a therapist. I did all of these things I had never really done before and went through this process that was absolutely necessary.”

9. Tori Spelling Hasn’t Pooped or Peed Alone In 18 Years

Tori Spelling doesn’t have a lot of privacy in her life -- and she doesn’t mind it at all. On her misSPELLIng podcast, Tori revealed that she hasn’t gone to the bathroom alone in nearly two decades. While discussing her split from her ex-husband Dean McDermott, she explained that she simply hasn’t been alone in years.

“People say, ‘You should be happy with yourself alone.’ I haven’t been alone ... Like honestly, I still don't poop alone,’” Tori said. “Beau still stands there and stares and talks to me, like, while I’m pooping.”

“I haven't pooped, peed alone in 18 years. First it was Dean, then it was kids,” she continued. “I think I function better with people. Is that codependent? Yes.”

10. Jax Taylor Claimed Brittany Cartwright Still Asks Him to ‘Hook Up’ Post Split

In the midst of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s contentious divorce, Jax claimed that Brittany was still trying to hook up with him -- despite publicly bashing him. Reflecting on the situation, Jax said Brittany often called him asking him to come over.

“Which is weird that she says all these negative things about me, yet she’ll call me, two days ago, ‘Come over, you wanna have some drinks? Come over, you wanna hookup?’” Jax claimed on Bravo’s Hot Mic Podcast. “She’ll go out and publicly humiliate me and call me every name in the book, but three days ago she’s like, ‘Hey, you wanna come over and have dinner, you wanna come over and have drinks? Don’t tell anybody that I’m doing this.’”

He continued, “I don’t mean to blow her cover, but I’m not all that bad. She wouldn’t be calling me over, she wouldn’t be saying, ‘Hey, let’s go to the pumpkin patch with Cruz. Let’s go to Disney with Cruz. Let’s take Cruz together to school.’ If I was that bad of a human being, do you think she would do all this?”