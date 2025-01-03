Kaley Cuoco Officiates Sister Briana Cuoco's New Year's Eve Wedding to Brian Logan Dales

Getty

The Big Bang Theory alum helped marry her younger sister, Briana, in a sweet, New Year's Eve ceremony at the Cathedral of St. Vibiana in Los Angeles.

Kaley Cuoco can now add another job title to her star-studded resume.

The Big Bang Theory alum served as the officiant at her younger sister Briana Cuoco's New Year's Eve wedding to Brian Logan Dales.

In a post shared by Kaley, the actress poses with her fiancé Tom Pelphrey while donning a long red dress inside of the Cathedral of St. Vibiana in Los Angeles.

In addition to pics with the bride and groom and sweet images of their 22-month-old daughter Matilda -- who served as a flower girl -- Kaley's post also included pictures of her and the Ozark star sharing a kiss to ring in the new year.

"The best NYE to date," Kaley wrote on her January 2 Instagram post. "I got to marry my sis and her love, blend two amazing families together surrounded by our friends, a gorgeous environment, a kiss at midnight with the love of my life, and a perfect flower girl what a night to remember!"

Briana and hubby Brian also shared pictures from their ceremony on their respective Instagram accounts.

Per Entertainment Tonight, the Dead Boy Detectives actress and the "Chelsea" singer went for a "French Museum" vibe for their ceremony.

Briana wore a gown by Kim Kassas Couture for the ceremony and changed into a sleek mini dress by Selkie for the reception. Brian, meanwhile, wore a classic double-breasted tuxedo.

The holiday wedding was made all the more special at midnight as fireworks projected on the ceiling of the cathedral so guests could ring in the new year. Guests danced the night away and were greeted with a special treat to close out the affair -- late night bites provided by Taco Bell, according to ET.

Briana, and Brian, who is the lead singer of the band The Summer Set, began their relationship in 2021, getting engaged two years later. Proud big sister Kaley, also shared the news of her sister's engagement at the time, which was attended by their family and friends.