Lucy Hale Celebrates 3 Years of Sobriety: 'I Am Deeply Grateful Every Day'

Instagram

"I've experienced moments that can only be described as pure miracles and magic," said the Pretty Little Liars alum, who also shared an inspiring message for those who may be "struggling or walking a similar path."

Lucy Hale is celebrating a major milestone in her sobriety journey.

On Thursday, the actress shared an Instagram post to mark three years of sobriety.

In her post, Hale, 35, included a screenshot from a sobriety app that showed she's been "sober" for 3 years, which is 36 months, 1,097 days, or 26,312 hours. She also shared a photo of herself looking out over the ocean as well an inspirational quote for the third slide.

"damn. 3 years ago today, I began my journey in remembering who I am," Hale began in her caption. "Since then, I’ve experienced moments that can only be described as pure miracles and magic."

"I am deeply grateful every day -- for the people who have been guiding lights, for a power greater than myself that loves me unconditionally, and for my own perseverance in not giving up," she continued. "To all of you who have supported my journey, I have felt your love and it means everything to me."

The Pretty Little Liars alum ended her post by sharing an inspiring message for those who may be facing challenges on their own sobriety journeys.

"If you are struggling or walking a similar path, keep going," she concluded. "Just keep going. You are not alone and the world needs you. ❤️"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Fans and Hale's celebrity pals alike took to the comments section to congratulate the Pretty Little Liars alum on her milestone.

"So proud of you ❤️," Demi Lovato wrote.

"Congratulations, this is truly amazing," Lili Reinhart commented.

"You're absolutely amazing 🤍," Hale's PLL costar Janel Parrish said, while Rachel Bilson wrote, "Yes baby boo ❤️."

"Soooo happy for u!!! Love u Lulu 👏🏼😘❤️," Colton Haynes added.

Hale first opened up about her efforts to get sober in February 2023, after revealing a month prior that she quietly celebrated one year alcohol-free, explaining via Instagram, "While this journey has mostly been private, I felt compelled tonight to let anyone who is struggling know that you are not alone and you are loved."

The Truth or Dare star delved further into her decision to get sober while appearing on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast in November 2023, telling Cooper, "I didn't realize I had a problem until my early 20s," which is when she first realized how frequently she thought about drinking, and how she felt uncomfortable going out and not having alcohol.

"I went to rehab when I was 23," Hale revealed. "I don't think anyone on the show [PLL] knew. And it was my choice too."

"That was a pivotal moment in my life," she added. [But] I wasn't ready to give up drinking, which is why I didn't get sober until I was 32."

Hale, who said she tried out-patient rehab, in-patient and everything in-between before finally getting sober in her 30s, credited the COVID-19 pandemic, for pushing her to make sobriety a life choice she was ready to stick to.

"Without having COVID, I might not have gotten sober -- or committed to it," Hale shared.

The Hating Game actress celebrated two years of sobriety last January, sharing a post on Instagram.

Hale commemorated that occasion with a look back on the previous year and the "deeply personal" journey she'd had to that point as she continued to abstain from drinking alcohol.

"This continues to be the greatest gift I've given myself. I remain so grateful for another year of growth, growing pains, lessons, joys, and self realizations. To be able to show up as myself and to be greeted with such warmth and acceptance is something I do not take for granted ♥️," Hale wrote in part.