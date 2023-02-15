Lucy Hale Reveals She's One Year Sober As She Reveals 'Private' Sobriety Journey

Getty

"Thank you for being a part of my journey and allowing me to be a part of yours," Demi Lovato commented on the post.

Lucy Hale just reached a major milestone in her private life.

On Valentine's Day, the "Pretty Little Liars" star opened up about her sobriety journey for the first time, as she celebrated one year being sober.

"Bear with me, this is an alternative Valentine's Day post," she wrote, sharing a photo of a cake with "1 Year!" written on it in frosting. "This is a post about self-love and about the greatest thing I've ever done. On January 2, 2023 I celebrated one year of sobriety."

"While this journey has mostly been private, I felt compelled tonight to let anyone who is struggling know that you are not alone and you are loved," she added.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The 33-year-old actress' post was flooded with messages from her fans and famous friends, who all praised her for her accomplishment and for being open about her situation.

"I'm so proud of you sis 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 I love you so much 🖤🖤🖤" shared Demi Lovato, who has struggled with substance abuse. "Thank you for being a part of my journey and allowing me to be a part of yours 🙏🏼"

Her PLL costar Troian Bellisario added, "Congratulations to you Lucy. This is brave. And cool. And inspirational. And you deserve all the self love and love from others that goes with it. 👏" Shay Mitchell also left a heart emoji in the comments, Janel Parrish added, "You're Incredible" and Tyler Blackburn wrote, "So much love and respect for you ❤️."

While Lili Reinhart wrote, "👏🏻So amazing, Lucy ❤️" Lily Collins added, "Love you and so proud of you ❤️"

More messages came from Ashley Greene, Colton Haynes, Rachel Bilson, Brandon Flynn, Francia Raisa, Alexandra Shipp, Colton Underwood, Freida Pinto, Debby Ryan, Bailee Madison and Selma Blair -- who wrote, "So proud of you. It's a whole adventure. Always here too. Gratitude is big. You are great. 💛"

While she didn't go into the specifics of her journey, Hale previously opened up about her decision to stop drinking back in 2017, after breaking out big on PLL.

"I tried really hard to be the social butterfly," she said at the time. "Becoming a part of this popular show ... everyone just says yes to you, so you get away with a lot."