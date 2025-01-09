Mandy Moore's Home 'Still Standing ... For Now' After Altadena Fire, Shares Photos of Damage

Instagram

After evacuating with her family earlier this week, Moore is "feeling weird survivors guilt" after returning Thursday and finding her home "mostly intact" ... while every other "house on our street is gone."

Mandy Moore learned that her home is "mostly intact" after she and her family were evacuated amid the devastating fire in Altadena earlier this week.

The This Is Us star returned to her home earlier today, Thursday, after fleeing with her husband, Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith, and their three children on Tuesday evening.

"We were able to park and walk up our street to bear witness to all the loss. Miraculously, the main part of our house is still standing. For now," Moore shared to Instagram, adding that the structure was "not livable but mostly intact."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

She said that the studio her husband and his brother/bandmate Griffin use, however, was "lost" in the fire -- along "with every instrument and piece of equipment they've ever owned." While she noted that they "lost our garage and back house," she added, "Everyone we know lost everything."

"Every house on our street is gone. My in laws. My brother and sister in law- 6 weeks from welcoming their first baby. Our best friends," she said, adding that it's all left her "feeling weird survivors guilt."

"We love this community and will do everything we can to help rebuild and support," she concluded. "Thanks for everyone for checking on us and offering us help. Altadena strong."

Instagram

On Tuesday night, Moore took to her Instagram Story to report she was "evacuated and safe with kids, dogs and cats." She and Goldsmith share three kids; sons Gus and Ozzie, and daughter Louise.

Then, on Wednesday morning, she shared an update, alongside a photo of her with one of her three young children.

"Grateful for the kindness of friends that we had a place to land last night. Trying to shield the kids from the immense sadness and worry I feel. Praying for everyone in our beautiful city. So gutted for the destruction and loss," she wrote.

Moore added, "Don't know if our place made it."

"I love you, Altadena. Grateful for my family and pets getting out last night before it was too late (and endless gratitude to friends for taking us in and bringing us clothes and blankets)," she then wrote later in the day Wednesday, "Honestly, I’m in shock and feeling numb for all so many have lost, including my family."