Chrissy Teigen Calls For Government To 'Cut Off' All Social Media Apps After Brief TikTok Ban

Getty

The 39-year-old model has a proposition for the government when it comes to social media shutdowns, asking for it to be done more frequently.

Chrissy Teigen is pushing for all social media apps to shut down daily.

The 39-year-old took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the recent TikTok 12-hour ban.

"Let's talk TikTok. Everyone is bummed. 'OMG, it's going to be shut down,'" the social media star said in a series of Instagram videos over the weekend. "It's on a hiatus for now. It's going to come back."

The model then suggested the government do this frequently -- a ban of all social media from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day.

"I come from the days where we had nothing and then we saw something," she explained before adding "life was awesome before this... This doesn't have to be our lives."

"Guys, life was great," she continued. I know it’s hard to see it now, but it’s doable. It's very doable. This doesn't have to be our lives."

"And I say this for myself as well because -- obviously -- I'm on here [social media] right now doing this," she continued. 'But it doesn’t have to define us or be our whole lives."

It comes after TikTok went black over the weekend for approximately 12 hours -- starting at 7:30pm PST, Saturday January, 18 -- in the United States.

Users in the United States who attempted to open the app during that time were met with a message that read, “Sorry, TikTok isn’t available right now. A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S. Unfortunately, that means you can’t use TikTok for now.”

However, as Sunday morning rolled around, TikTok started to return for many users almost like it never left, attributing its return to a move by President-elect Donald Trump to save the app.

"In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service," TikTok explained in a statement shared via social media."