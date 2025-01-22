Kristin Davis Says She Was Ghosted By a 'Very Successful' Actor After Lending Him $5000

Getty

"I probably should have known better. So I lent him this money and then, you know, he stops calling. So I'm like, 'What the heck?'" the And Just Like That actress recalled.

Kristin Davis is looking back on her dating life.

During the Monday, January 20, episode of her podcast, Are You a Charlotte? Davis, revealed that she once loaned an "out-of-work" actor $5,000 before he reportedly ghosted her.

Davis, who is best known for her role as Charlotte York on the hit HBO series Sex and the City before reprising the role for the 2021 reboot And Just Like That, told podcast guest Sarah Wynter that the man's response to her generous gesture shocked her.

The 59-year-old actress explained that the man was an "out-of-work actor" she'd been seeing before starting on SATC, who she lent "all of $5,000" to, after spotting notices around his home that threatened to switch off his electricity.

She'd also learned he had "wrecked his motorcycle" so he was unable to attend auditions. While she said she felt bad for the now "very successful" actor at the time, Davis said her opinion changed once he disappeared without paying back the loan.

"He was very talented, but, at the time, I had money because I'd been working," Davis explained. "It changed the dynamic in a horrible way … but I probably should have known better. So I lent him this money and then, you know, he stops calling. So I'm like, 'What the heck?'"

She did confront the man, however, but it didn't exactly help her situation.

"I remember going over to his apartment and banging on the door," Davis recalled. "And his dog was in there, and I loved his dog, and I could hear his dog. But I was like, 'Is he in there and pretending that he is not in there?'"

He never did answer the door, but Davis says she did receive a phone call from the man sometime later, asking her if she had been the person banging on his door, confirming that he in fact was home.

"I was like, 'Well, yes,'" Davis said. "I felt so embarrassed, like I was being messy. I just would love some acknowledgment or whatever, which is kind of a fantasy."

Davis didn't share the man's identity, but she offer some details into what he could be up to these days.

"He lives out in the country with some children, so I don't think I want to show up there," she quipped.

Reflecting on the ordeal further, Davis labelled her decision as a "horrible mistake" before urging her listeners to avoid repeating her actions. "Do not do it," Davis said. "It doesn’t end well."

These days, Davis' life looks a little different.