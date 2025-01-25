7 Famous Couples Who Started the Year Engaged

Getty

“He dropped his crutches, got down on one knee, and asked me to marry him.”

It’s officially 2025 and quite a few celebrities are ringing in the new year with some new bling on their ring finger! Over the holidays, so many stars got down on one knee to pop the big question -- after all, there’s no better time to get engaged than when you’re already celebrating with friends and family. These celebrities shared the happy news that they’re entering the new year as an engaged couple and we’re sure it won’t be long before they walk down the aisle too!

Find out which celebs started 2025 by getting engaged…

Zendaya & Tom Holland

Zendaya subtly announced her engagement to Tom Holland in early 2025 when she stepped out at the Golden Globes with a diamond ring on her finger. According to TMZ, Tom asked for Zendaya’s father’s approval and then popped the question over the holidays in a “romantic and intimate” proposal.

The couple haven’t yet formally confirmed their engagement, but they’ve been together since 2021 after meeting on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming. They’ve kept much of their relationship private but they’ve often appeared on red carpets together and have traveled the world together.

Chlöe Grace Moretz & Kate Harrison

On New Year’s Day, Chlöe Grace Moretz seemed to confirm her engagement to longtime girlfriend Kate Harrison. In an Instagram slideshow of photos from the past year, Chlöe included a picture of their hands interlocked, with each wearing a diamond ring. While Chlöe has been spotted wearing the ring before, it’s the first time she’s purposely shared it on social media.

“Happiest New Year❤️ so thankful for what this year has brought,” Chlöe wrote. “The people, the places, our families, our health, our love. Wishing all of you a peaceful start to this new year ❤️.”

Chlöe and Kate have been linked since 2018 but have remained very private about the details of their relationship.

Tallulah Willis & Justin Acee

Tallulah Willis’ boyfriend Justin Acee popped the question in a romantic Christmas proposal. The couple shared the happy news on social media, sharing a photo of Tallulah’s engagement ring as well as a clip of moments before Justin proposed. In the video shared by Tallulah’s mom Demi Moore, Tallulah could be seen walking beside Justin as they followed a path of roses into their living room, which was decked out for the holidays. Justin then got down on one knee to propose.

“still dreaming…. Happy holidays angels 👼🏼,” Tallulah wrote on Instagram.

Vanessa Morgan & James Karnik

Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan and professional basketball player James Karnik got engaged just before Christmas in a festive proposal. James got down on one knee -- despite a foot injury -- and popped the question at the Langley Glow Light Festival in Canada.

“James knows how much I love Christmas, especially all the festive lights, so he took me to the Langley Glow Light Festival,” Vanessa told People. “We were walking around, and I honestly thought he was going to propose on Christmas morning, so it came as a complete shock when it happened.”

She continued, “Then, in the middle of all the lights and people, James put down his crutches to ‘adjust his shoe,’ and that’s when I started to suspect something was up. He dropped his crutches, got down on one knee, and asked me to marry him.”

The couple share 5-month-old Kaia as well as River, Vanessa’s son from a previous relationship.

Tom Green & Amanda

Tom Green announced his engagement to his girlfriend Amanda over the holidays. The comedian shared a post on social media where Amanda could be seen showing off her ring in front of a scenic background.

“Big news! Amanda and I are engaged! I am the luckiest guy in the world. I love you Amanda. Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas from us to all of you! ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Tom wrote on Instagram.

While Tom hasn’t shared much about their relationship, the couple first went public with their romance in June 2024. His reps told People that the pair grew up in the same hometown in Canada and were both raised in military families. Although it’s not clear how they met, Tom recently moved back to Canada, where he purchased a 150-acre wilderness property and farm. His rep says the couple both love “the country life.”

Montana Jordan & Jenna Weeks

Young Sheldon star Montana Jordan got engaged to his longtime love Jenna Weeks over the holidays. In early January, he shared a series of photos from the proposal, which included rose petals covering the ground and large letters that read “Marry Me?”

“To the woman I love most. You are the light of my life, Sweetheart. I love you to the moon and back a million times and more," he wrote. “I can’t wait to see what the future brings for us and our family.”

The couple, who have been dating since they were high school seniors in 2021, share a daughter Emma Rae, whom they welcomed in May 2024.

Dwight Howard & Amy Luciani

Former NBA player Dwight Howard and rapper Amy Luciani ended 2024 on a high note, celebrating their engagement. While the couple had previously kept their relationship mostly out of the spotlight, they decided to go public once Dwight popped the question.