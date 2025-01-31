Was Actress Who Reese Witherspoon Believes 'Doesn't Like Me Anymore' Just Revealed?

Getty

After Reese Witherspoon said she believes a "very serious, proper actress" friend no longer likes her over a tribute speech at an award show, the internet did what it does best -- and seems to have discovered who she was talking about.

The actress made headlines on Thursday about her falling out with an unnamed colleague, after sharing a story about a speech that "literally haunts me" during an interview alongside Will Ferrell.

"So this friend of mine -- who I didn't really know that well but she was a very serious, proper actress -- she asked me to give her an award," she said. "But I had never been to this award ceremony, so I thought it was like a roast. So I got up and I roasted her."

"But that was not the tone?" asked Ferrell, to which Witherspoon responded, "No."

"The tone was British, elegant, classy and I was like, 'Remember the time we got laser hair removal?'" she continued, breaking into embarrassed laughter before adding, "I'm still embarrassed about it."

She went on to say she and the unnamed woman were "not friends anymore."

"I'm not even kidding -- we're not friends anymore. I think she doesn't like me anymore," she continued. "I thought it was so funny and it was just, I had the wrong audience. It was pretty bad. Yeah. Not even kidding, she doesn't talk to me anymore. Oh well."

Initially, it was unclear who she was talking about -- but then the internet does what it does best and appears to have tracked down the actress and speech in question.

According to a transcript from a Witherspoon fan site from back in 2007, it appears the actress was talking about Kate Winslet during this interview.

Reese presented an award to the Titanic star at the 16th Annual British Academy of Film and Television/LA Cunard Britannia Awards in November of that year in Los Angeles.

"I always wanted to be a European movie star, wear giant sunglasses, elaborate neck scarves, smoke hand-rolled cigarettes, and have savoir faire and gravitas,'" Witherspoon reportedly said during the speech.

"Imagine my good fortune when Kate Winslet moved into my neighborhood, rang my door bell and said, 'Dahling, Sam is off shooting, and I believe our children are the same age. Could they possibly have a play date and oh, by the way, it's almost 9 o'clock and I've had nothing to do drink, do you have any wine?'" she continued.

She also reportedly said she had a lot of personal stories about Kate that were "too bawdy or tawdry or drunken to tell." While the exact transcript of the next part wasn't included, the fan site said her speech also referenced "the time they contemplated laser hair removal" together.