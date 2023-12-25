Stars Who Have Matching Friendship Tattoos

Getty

From Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner to Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles, these stars got inked to commemorate their friendships.

Some friendships come and go, but a few last forever -- especially when there's a permanent tattoo involved! While most BFFs opt to commemorate their friendships with a bracelet, others instead head straight to the tattoo parlor for some matching ink. Tons of celebs have even gotten inked with their closest pals, paying tribute to their long-standing friendships. This sweet symbol will be with them no matter where they go, through the highs and lows, and will no doubt keep them connected for life.

Keep reading to find out which celebs have friendship tattoos…

Before Kylie Jenner had a falling out with her former BFF Jordyn Woods, the pair got matching tattoos of the letter "M" in 2016. Kylie and Jordyn have never explained the meaning behind the red ink on their pinky fingers but it was done by famed tattoo artist JonBoy. It's unclear if the girls still have the ink following their friendship troubles, but it's definitely a possibility considering the pair recently appear to have patched things up.

Back in 2015, BFFs Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber got some fresh ink together. The pair opted for broken hearts on the inside of their middle fingers. While Kendall chose white ink, Hailey went with red. They showed off their new tats on Snapchat at the time, captioning the pic, "Hails n Kenny."

Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles have known each other for a long time, so it only makes sense that they would commemorate their friendship with a tattoo. The pair got ink dedicated to the '90s children's show Pingu, which they both loved growing up. Ed says it didn't take much convincing to get Harry to agree to the ink -- although he opted to get the show's name while Ed got a tattoo of the character.

"I got that with Harry Styles, he got Pingu [written under his arm]. Kinda like a bro that," Ed told MTV.

Ed's tattoo artist later told GQ, "He and Ed had been out the night before, got pissed and started talking about their favorite childhood shows, and Pingu was both of their favorites, which is why they both decided to get them."

4. Selena Gomez & Julia Michaels

In 2019, Selena Gomez and singer-songwriter Julia Michaels got tattoos dedicated to their friendship. After performing their song "Anxiety" together during a concert in Los Angeles, the pair went backstage to commemorate the moment. Selena and Julia each took turns drawing arrows on each other’s hands and then had a tattoo artist make things permanent.

"It's tatted..my arrow points to you forever," Selena later wrote on her Instagram stories.

Game of Thrones co-stars and BFFs Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams got matching ink back in 2016 while filming the hit HBO series together. The pair hadn't filmed scenes with one another in a long time and in the midst of working together, they decided to get a tattoo on the first day they ever met, 07.08.09.

"That date always meant a lot to us and we always said we were gonna get it done. And we’d been filming for a week and we were having the best time ever and so we were like, 'F--- it, let's just do it!'" Sophie later told EW.

When Miley Cyrus was still dating Liam Hemsworth, she got a matching tattoo with Elsa Pataky, who's married to Liam's brother, Chris Hemsworth. Miley, Elsa, and a group of gal pals all got a wave that was drawn by surfer Kelly Slater and inked by Australian tattoo artist Lauren Winzer. While Miley and Elsa are no longer connected through Liam, Elsa says she has no regrets about the tattoo.

"I don't regret any of them, they're symbols and I love having them and it reminds me of those moments," Elsa told Vogue Australia.

Cara Delevingne and Kaia Gerber made their friendship permanent when they got matching tattoos in honor of Cara’s 28th birthday in 2020. The super close pair hilariously got the word "soulmate" inked just above the soles of their feet. Not only did they share photos of their new tattoos on their Instagram stories, but the duo also posed for a foot photo with their toes interlaced with one another.

8. Cara Delevingne & Selena Gomez

Cara Delevingne has proven herself to be the queen of friendship tattoos. In 2021, she got the same watercolor rose tattoo as her pal Selena Gomez. The pair headed to New York City tattoo parlor Bang Bang Tattoo where Selena had the rose inked on her back and Cara got it done on her side.

"Matching for @caradelevingne. I had so much fun making these tattoos -- thanks for always trusting me Cara🖤 fyi I didn't tell them til the end that these were my first watercolor tattoos ever 🙊," the artist wrote on Instagram.

9. Hilary Duff & Alanna Masterson

Hilary Duff and Alanna Masterson headed to Dr. Woo to get matching ink back in 2014. To commemorate their friendship, the pair of besties opted for delicate ghost tattoos with "ride or die" written in script underneath.

"This little ghost on my arm is one of my favorites and it has in the hem of the skirt, 'ride or die.' And that’s me and my oldest friend have that tattoo together," Hilary said in a video for Women's Health.

In 2017, Macaulay Culkin and his goddaughter Paris Jackson stopped by Tattoo Mania in West Hollywood to get some matching ink. The pair got small spoons tattooed on their forearms to symbolize a funny tradition the pair have. Macaulay explained that he and Jackson have a habit of stealing spoons from restaurants and cafés and now often gift each other with spoons.

"It's harmless. It's a harmless thing. It's not like you're ruining something, like stealing a chess piece, where the board would be incomplete," Macaulay told Esquire, adding that it reminds them to not forget to be silly.

