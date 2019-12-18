Ashley Benson is receiving some very special social media love on her birthday.

On Wednesday, the "Pretty Little Liars" alum was gifted two amazing Instagram shoutouts in honor of her 30th birthday -- one from her girlfriend, Cara Delevingne, and another from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

Benson, who has been open about her love of the Olsen twins in the past, shared a video of the former child stars sending her love on her special day.

"Happy Birthday, Ashley!" the sisters said in the clip. "I hope this year is one of the best ones yet! We're sending you lots of love," Ashley continued. Mary-Kate then chimed in, "Super magical and can't wait to meet you soon."

"Dreams do come true," Benson captioned the video, below.

The actress' girlfriend, Delevingne, also posted a sweet tribute for Benson on her Instagram. The British model, 27, shared a collage of photos of Benson and their relationship, including a pic of the two smooching in a bathtub.

"Happy birthday @ashleybenson There is so much I could say but something I love and cherish most about us is that I don't need to because YOU KNOW and that's all that matters," Delevingne began in the caption. "It's you and me which is my favourite. My safe place. You let me be silly, you let me be wild, you keep me free, secure and curious."

"I feel like I've known you my entire life and I am so proud of watching you grow into the woman that you always dreamt of being," she continued. "I love you beyond words my sprinkles, choonchi, angel face, grumpy ass, sweet cheeks, never boring, buttmunch, Benson ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Benson commented on the touching post, writing, "Love you my choonchie pet. My best friend. My kween. ♥️"

Back in June, Delevingne confirmed her relationship with Benson. They had been dating for a year after meeting on the set of Alex Ross Perry's "Her Smell."

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.