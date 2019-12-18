"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" almost came between one of our favorite reality TV duos.

On Tuesday's "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Harry Hamlin said he was initially against wife Lisa Rinna joining the show and actually brought up the D-word.

It was only after a phone call to "Real Housewives of New York" star Bethenny Frankel that he came around to the idea.

"Is it true that Bethenny Frankel convinced you to be okay with Lisa Rinna doing Beverly Hills?" a caller asked Cohen's guest, who was joined by "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Shannon Beador.

"Yeah, well, I told Lisa when she told me she was thinking about doing it that I have my divorce lawyer on my speed dial," Harry replied. "So Lisa said, 'Why don't you just talk to Bethenny about what kind of opportunities this show could provide.' And I did, and here we are."

A stunned Andy asked his guest if he was happy his wife ended up joining the cast. "Yeah. Oh, yeah," Harry assured him. "I like it actually."

When a caller asked Hamlin if he felt Rinna overshared about their relationship on the show, he quipped, "She overshares all the time, not only on the show!"

"She did the 'Howard Stern Show' one time, and my friend said, 'Whatever you do, do not listen to the 'Howard Stern Show,'" he went on, adding that he obliged. Harry said he tries to steer clear of his wife's social media, too. "I don't do any of that stuff because I can't go there," he explained.

Another curious fan asked Harry how his daughters -- Delilah Belle, 21, and Amelia Gray, 18 -- were doing and wondered how he'd feel if they were to become future Housewives.

"Oh, well, they'd have to get married first, and I'm not sure they're ready for that," he replied. "My daughters are doing -- they're on fire! They have a new clothing line called DNA, and they are doing just amazing."

When Cohen pointed out that Beador's ex-husband had recently shared nude photos of him with his new girlfriend, he asked Hamlin if that was something fans could expect from him and his oversharing wife.

"How big a check are we talking about?" he quipped. Truly, Rinna's other half.

