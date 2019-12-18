Shannon Beador is still very much irate with Kelly Dodd, but she claims it no longer has anything to do with that head bop heard 'round the world.

Shannon stopped by "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" Tuesday after an intense "Real Housewives of Orange County" season finale to continue bashing Dodd, who then live tweeted a question in at one-third of the Tres Amigas during the show.

Beador also had a lot to say about the Season 14 reunion, which begins airing tonight at 10 p.m.

Reading off his cue card, Andy said the most-asked question of the evening for Shannon was: "Why are you unforgiving of Kelly when you forgave both Tamra [Judge] and Vicki [Gunvalson] for accusations and rumors that they have made about you in the past?"

"I will tell you that the hit on the head -- that was over within two hours. We were fine. That is not why I don't have a relationship with Kelly," Shannon explained of the time Dodd jokingly smacked her on the head with a rubber mallet during a sound bath exercise at what was supposed to be a healing retreat in Arizona.

"I brought her into my inner circle and had a lot of heartfelt, tear-felt conversations about a lawsuit that I'm in, and she went to the other side and offered help," she added. "You don't go any lower than Kelly Dodd. I mean, this has been so financially devastating. She cried with me on the phone, yet then she showed me the proof of her conversation offering to help the other side. This is real-life stuff going on here. She went too low."

Shannon was referring to Jim Bellino's defamation lawsuit against her and Judge in regard to a 2018 podcast interview they gave. Beador was eventually dropped from the suit, but Judge is still in the thick of it.

A caller then asked Shannon how she felt about Tamra having made amends with Kelly, only to get drunk and have old resentments fester up at Vicki's engagement party.

"One thing about me is I have a very small group of friends, and so I treat all of that... I don't know. I'm very loyal, but when I'm done with you then I'm done," Beador said. "Tamra's very forgiving. I wish that I were more forgiving because she is very easy to forgive. And then sometimes she'll realize, 'Why did I do that? I made a mistake.' And that's what happened this time."

During the show, Kelly tweeted in, "Hey @Andy ask your guest if she truly believes her own mental gymnastics she uses to justify things or if she's just too embarrassed to admit she stopped being friends with me because that's what Tamra instructed her to do? (Per usual) - you all look amazing! ❤️ #WWHL."

Hey @Andy ask your guest if she truly believes her own mental gymnastics she uses to justify things or if she’s just too embarrassed to admit she stopped being friends with me because that’s what Tamra instructed her to do? (Per usual) - you all look amazing! ❤️ #WWHL — Kelly Dodd (@RHOC_KellyDodd) December 18, 2019

Andy read the question.

"Okay, you know what? I do what I do. I'm a very intelligent person," Shannon clapped back. "I went to law school when it was accredited, Emily! Just sayin'. So I'm a smart person. Nobody tells me what to do, and I'm not afraid of anyone. And we're done with the mental accusations about me. She calls me a psychopath or something at the reunion. Like, let's look at whose switch gets flipped all the time! Just sayin.'"

Another curious viewer asked Shannon who kept Kelly "in check" and "held her accountable" at the reunion, which was previously filmed and begins airing tonight.

"Andy, maybe we'll agree to that, but I'm not putting up with it," Beador replied. "I think that she gets a lot of passes that other people don't. If I would've said one of those lines that she says throughout the season, I'd still be apologizing sitting in this chair. But that girl can somehow spew whatever she wants and then take a bite of salad and we all gotta say it's okay!"

Andy then asked Jeff Lewis -- the evening's surprise guest who was sitting near the bar and is good friends with Shannon -- about his thoughts on Kelly Dodd.

"Personally, I have a friendship with Kelly, but I understand some things that she says on the show are over the line," he replied. "I don't like Vicki Gunvalson, everybody knows that, but I don't think that she should be calling her a pig. That's not something that I condone."

Later, a shady fan pointed out that Shannon was "never a huge fan" of her ex-husband's mom. "How psyched are you that she's not your mother-in-law?" Andy read from his cue card.

"Oh, um," Shannon said with an uncomfortable laugh. "I would say that I'm good with it."

Someone else then asked the reality star if she planned on getting engaged to her boyfriend, John Janssen, who she's been dating for "almost seven months" -- news TooFab originally broke.

Again, she chuckled uncomfortably. "Okay, I've never been happier. I didn't think it was possible to be this happy," she said. "But I mean, first of all, I don't do that. And it's early! I'm not like Kelly Dodd."

Dodd recently got engaged to Fox News correspondent Rick Leventhal after only three months of dating.

"The Real Housewives of Orange County" reunion begins tonight at 10 p.m. on Bravo.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

See the Ring!