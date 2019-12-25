2019 was a banner year for celebrity memoirs as everyone from Demi Moore to Lamar Odom to Elton John aired out the dirtiest of their laundry for adoring fans.

Our favorite A-listers didn't hold back on the tawdry details as we learned of threesomes, porn-fueled cocaine binges, fake rubber penises, an alleged escape from a notorious serial killer and more.

Here are the most shocking revelations from the biggest celebrity memoirs of the year:

Demi Claims Mom Gave Her Rapist 'Access' To Her At Age 15

In her book "Inside Out," Moore claims that as a teen, her alcoholic mother Virginia King began taking her to bars to get noticed by men. One evening she came home to find an older man there with a key to the apartment.

After he raped Moore, she claims he asked her: "How does it feel to be whored out for $500?"

While she describes the ordeal as "rape and a devastating betrayal" in the memoir, she partially defended her mother when asked by GMA's Diane Sawyer if she believed she was "sold".

"I think in my deep heart, no," she said in the interview. "I don't think it was a straight forward transaction but she still did give him the access and put me in harm's way."

Elton John Holed Himself Up For 2 Weeks With Cocaine, Whiskey And Porn

Before rehab, John decided on a two-week bender in London. The Oscar-winner rented a pad where he hung out "snorting cocaine and drinking whisky" while watching porn.

"I didn't wash, I didn't get dressed. I sat around, wanking, in a dressing gown covered in my own puke," he wrote in "Me." "On the rare occasions when I ate, I made myself sick immediately afterwards. I wouldn't answer the phone. I wouldn't answer the door."

"Eventually, I realised that if I carried on for a couple more days, I'd either overdose or have a heart attack. I had no idea how to live, but I didn't want to die," John wrote.

He eventually checked himself into Chicago's Parkside Lutheran Hospital on July 29, 1990.

Lamar's Fake Penis

When Odom was recruited to play for the US team at the Olympics in 2004, he was also required to take a drug test. "There was absolutely no way I was going to pass," he recalled in "Darkness To Light," "I'd been smoking weed every day that summer."

The solution: "We ordered a giant rubber black c--k to arrive the next day."

Odom's trainer, Robbie Davis, then urinated into the fakey just before the test was administered, with Lamar then strapping it on and peeing into a cup. It worked.

Blondie Says She Hitchhiked With Ted Bundy

En route to a party for the New York Dolls in the late 70s, Debbie Harry said she took a ride from a "handsome man" in a small white car. Once inside the car, she noticed a strong body odor from the driver and the window locked, with only a crack open. Harry sensed danger and opened the door from the outside and was thrown from the vehicle after the driver took a sharp turn.

After reading a story years later, Harry said she realized it was Ted Bundy, who was arrested in 1978 and confessed to over 30 homicides. The article described "the modus operandi (of) how he got his victims and it matched exactly what happened to me. The hairs on the back of my neck stood up," she shared in "Face It."

However, experts have since cast doubt on Harry's claim, providing facts that make her story impossible. "My story has been debunked since because Bundy is said to have been in Florida at the time and not NYC. But it was him," she maintained.

Howard Stern Regrets One Interview

In his latest book "Howard Stern Comes Again," the shock jock makes several somber revelations, but none are more moving than what he says is his biggest regret, which was never having the chance to apologize to Robin Williams after an embarrassing interview in the early nineties.

"When Robin came on the show, I spent the entire time badgering him about how he had divorced his first wife and remarried his son's former nanny. I was attacking the guy, and he was justifiably furious with me," Stern wrote.

Twenty years after the interview, Stern found the nerve to apologize, but Robin had died before Stern could make that call.

"I'm still filled with sadness over his loss and remorse for my failure to reach out sooner," Stern admitted in the book.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photos Getty