Best of Ellen's Burning Questions 2019

Ellen DeGeneres likes putting celebrities in the hot seat.

Refuse to answer one of her "Burning Questions" and, well, you're likely revealing more than if you were just to answer the damn question! A word to the wise: don't play games with Ellen on national television.

Here are the best, and wackiest, celebrity rounds of the game from 2019.

Ellen Loves A-Rod's Penis

Ellen asked Jennifer Lopez to name her favorite body part on A-Rod. Jennifer knew exactly where Ellen was going with this one, but was determined not to give it to her.

"I'm gonna say, I love his arms," she said. She then turned the question around on Ellen, which might have been a mistake.

"My favorite part of A-Rod? I love his penis," Ellen said. "I really do."

"You're a sick person," Jennifer said between fits of laughter. "You are a sick person. Wow."

There were plenty of other questions, but it all came around full circle with Ellen's final questions: What's a silly thing you're afraid of? Jennifer's answer was rats.

Ellen said, "I'm afraid of A-Rod's penis. It's still my favorite thing, and yet I'm scared of it."

Tiffany Haddish On Baking Biscuits Naked

"Besides showering and sunbathing, what are three things that you do naked?" Ellen asked Tiffany Haddish. In order of most common to no-one-else-on-the-planet-does-this, Tiffany said she cleans the shower, dances around the house and bakes biscuits -- all completely nude.

Ellen wondered if her guest was being serious (she was) and if her naked baking adventures included oven mitts. Tiffany said no and explained why.

"Not even oven mitts 'cause I mix it up and everything, right? And I put it on a cookie sheet, put it in the oven, then I go back to get into bed with the man that I'm with," she said. "And then when it's ready, I'm dressed by then."

"That's not a true answer," an unamused Ellen replied, but Tiffany assured her it was.

"I get in the bed with the person that's in the bed! That's why I'm making the biscuits -- because he did his job!" she shouted. "So you get biscuits! The man that picked me up and burped me with his strong arms gets biscuits!"

Who Matthew McConaughey Was Most Nervous to Kiss

Matthew McConaughey has been carrying the torch for this one actress since 1989. You got to watch the video to see who it was and how he finally got to kiss his crush.

Taylor Swift's Regret Over Blasting Joe Jonas for 2008 Breakup

Taylor Swift had a surprisingly candid response when Ellen asked her what her biggest teenage rebellion was.

The singer then referred to Ellen's own show way back in 2008 when she was 18 years old. "Probably when I put Joe Jonas on blast on your show," she said. "That was too much. We laugh about it now, but that was mouthy, just some teenage stuff there."

"That's held onto you because I don't remember that at all," Ellen admitted.

At the time, Taylor was promoting the release of her second album, "Fearless," which featured a lot of songs about a lot of boys and young relationships. And she was pretty fresh off her breakup with Joe. She said she was able to get into the studio and pump out a song about it, "Forever and Always," which got on the album.

"We haven't talked since, but you know what, someday I'm gonna find someone really really great who's right for me," Taylor told Ellen back in 2008. "When I look at that person, I'm not even going to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18."

P!nk Reveals She Slashed Husband Carey's Tires on Thanksgiving

Honestly, you just gotta watch her tell the story.

Watch Jake Gyllenhaal Squirm as Ellen Grills Him with 'Weird Question' About His Favorite Body Part

This one gets weird, real fast.

"What is your favorite body part?" Ellen asked. Jake Gyllenhaal responded with confusion, asking, "On a ... person?"

"No, a kangaroo," Ellen jokingly shot back. "Well, I mean, it's obviously the pouch," he said, she agreed. "That's why we don't ask about that, it's obvious," Ellen said. "The hind-quarters are pretty nice too ... on a kangaroo," he said assertively.

Ellen responded while smiling, "Do you like the hind quarter on a person?" "Sure, I never ... never known to not like the hind quarter," he awkwardly answered.

DeGeneres then got straight to the point and asked, "What is your favorite body part on a person? Yes." His response was a little odd, as he replied, "Uh… oh man… I really, I really like the back of a woman's neck."

Ellen looked a little creeped out by the answer, as he exclaimed, "This is weird, it's a weird question!" Ellen's response: "It's only weird if you make it weird."

Adam Sandler Admits He Stares at His Penis Every Morning

Besides his face, what body part does Adam Sandler look at the most in the mirror?

"I don't wanna look at it, but ... the thing," Adam said reluctantly. "I don't wanna look at it at all! But it happens. That's just what I see. I don't wanna look at it."

"Why do you look at it then?" Ellen asked.

"Because something in my head tells me to look, but it's not like out of joy," he confessed. "It's like, 'Alright, it's still there. Everything's great. That's it. Thank you.'"

View Photos Getty