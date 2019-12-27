Fans have already heard a lot from Kevin Hart when it comes to his cheating scandal, but his wife Eniko Parrish gets the spotlight and shares her side of the story on his latest Netflix special.

Dropping today, "Kevin Hart: Don't F--- It Up" follows Hart through a number of his high-profile ups and downs, including his affair and the controversy around hosting the Academy Awards. The third episode, out of six, focuses almost entirely on his cheating and the fallout, which he calls "the lowest moment of my life."

In 2017, Hart received video of a sexual encounter he had with another woman in Las Vegas, while Parrish was pregnant. One of Hart's friends, J.T. Jackson, was arrested and charged with extortion back in May 2018 for allegedly trying to get money out of Hart in exchange for the clip. Jackson, so far, has been cleared of attempted extortion, attempted concealing and selling stolen property, and unauthorized use of personal identifying information.

He's still facing an additional count of identity theft, the case is ongoing. Jackson has denied all the allegations against him.

"How I found out was a DM," Parrish explained on the docuseries. "I don't know who it was, sent me an edited video of Kevin and another woman. I was pregnant at the time. I was about 7-8 months pregnant, I was having breakfast, I opened my phone and immediately I just lost it. I called him crying, I'm like pissed. Right then and there I kept saying, 'How the f--k did you let that happen?'"

"You publicly humiliated me. Your whole, everything's on Instagram, everything's on social media. It was an ongoing fight all the time," she recalled, through tears. "Every single day. I kept questioning him, like, 'If this is what you're gonna do, I don't want to be a part of that.'"

As for why she stayed with him, Parrish said it came down to family.

"I kept worrying about the baby, I have to maintain a level head, I think that's the only thing that really got me through," she explained. "I wasn't ready at the time to just give up on my family. I wanted Kenzo to be able to know his dad and grow up, so it was a lot. It was a lot for me, but we've been through it, we've gone through it, we passed it and he's a better man now because of it."

"I'm happy that it kind of happened," she continued, still visibly emotional. "I get sensitive every time I talk about it. Sorry."

Parrish said she does believe in "second chances" and forgiveness, but added, "three strikes, you're out. As long as he behaves, we're good."

After Parrish got the spotlight, Hart spoke about the incident as well, saying the "toughest thing was telling my wife" and adding that there's "no easy way to have that conversation"."

"The worst part is just knowing how you made somebody feel," he continued. "When I got to see that firsthand with Eniko, when I got to see the affect my reckless behavior had, that was crushing. That tore me up. That really tore me up."

"That's probably the lowest moment of my life because I know what I was responsible for," he said, explaining that he really leaned on his inner-circle -- and his trainer, especially -- to get him through it.

Added trainer Ron "Boss" Everline: "We worked out three times a day. He needed to clear his f--king mind. Kev realized he f--ked up, there was tears, a lot of emotion, public humiliation for his wife ... he f--ked up and he needed almost a slap in the face to sit his ass down."

As for the allegations against his former friend, Hart noted that everything was still ongoing and said he had a hard time accepting that all this could have come from someone so close to him. "I still can't find it in my heart to say that it's the person they say is involved," he added, never mentioning Jackson by name.

"Kev was crying for days hurt, he still doesn't believe it," said Parrish. "He's like still in shock."

"To this day there's still a piece of me thats like there's no way," added Kevin, who wasn't blind to the fact this possible betrayal by a friend caused pain similar to the pain he inflicted on his wife.

"What I was able to take from it is that the same hurt I caused an individual -- an individual being my wife -- that same level of pain came right back to me," he said. "It sucks that what happened happened, but now your eyesight is even more clear."

The entire incident has led to trust issues for Hart, who is wary of allowing new faces into his circle of trust.

"Kevin Hart: Don't F--k This Up" is streaming on Netflix now.

