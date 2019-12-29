Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
Kristen Bell Can't Keep Straight Face as Dax Shepard and Daughter Have Serious Middle Finger Discussion
"He says this is 'f--k,'" their daughter says of a boy in her class who apparently uses the gesture liberally.

It's important to have an open dialogue with your children, and yet it's not always easy to do so with a straight face. Luckily, Kristen Bell wasn't actively involved with Dax Shepard's "middle finger" discussion with their daughter, so she was free to smirk away.

The "Frozen II" star shared the adorable moment to her Instagram Stories, which even more awkwardly went down in public, per E! News.

"I have been waiting for this conversation since the day I got pregnant," Bell wrote on her video of the unseen exchange between Dax and one of their daughters. "The one where we talk about what fingers mean what when u hold em up."

She admitted she was struggling not to burst out in laughter, while praising how "brilliant" her husband was in handling the very serious discussion ... at least in the eyes of their daughter. The couple share Lincoln, 6, and Delta, 5, though it was unclear which Dax was talking with.

As kids do, their daughter was perfectly candid in discussing a classmate's liberal use of the middle finger, and his understanding of it's meaning. "He says this is 'f--k,'" she says to her dad.

When Dax tells her the boy is being "naughty," she adds, "The teacher says that's a bad word."

"Yeah, that's not a nice word," Dax agreed, going on to praise his daughter for never using the gesture.

"You know that that's a naughty finger and I never see you do that," he said. "It makes me so proud that you know that, yet you don't do it."

Of course, he then realizes that that's not exactly true, and proceeds to tell her she did use the forbidden f-word before she "knew it was a naughty word."

He went so far as to hilariously offer a couple of examples, too. "One time you couldn't get a shirt on in your bedroom and you let it fly," he recalled. "Then later that day, you were in the swimming pool and you let one fly. But since then you've really curbed it."

But their daughter was quick to point out it was their responsibility to tell her that was a bad word, and they never did when she was little. Dax agreed, saying they ignored it in hopes she wouldn't latch onto it, "which seemed to work."

You can see Bell looking around to see who might be overhearing this very candid and graphic conversation, and even flinches notably when her daughter utters an emphatic "f--k" as part of her story.

Life as a parent, you never know when these types of conversations will erupt, and you have to be ready for them. And if at all possible, you have to be ready to capture and share it because there truly is nothing quite like a serious chat about the f-word with a five or six-year-old in a public space.

