Brielle Biermann Dissolves Lip Fillers, Says She's 'Gonna Look Like 18-Year-Old Brielle Again'

Brielle Biermann is giving mixed signals on her Instagram, even as the reality star revealed that she's having her lip fillers dissolved for the new year.

"2020 new year new me," the 22-year-old daughter of Kim Zolciak-Biermann captioned an image of her puffy pout through her Instagram Stories. "Black n blue for a few days."

She noted that the pic was 24 hours removed from when she'd had the procedure done, adding, "Gonna look like 18 year old Brielle again soon," punctuating it with a face-palm emoji.

She then proceeded to share a series of pics of herself from before the first time she had the procedure, and made it pretty clear that she's not a fan of any of them.

Images were captioned with messages like "I know y'all know these lips ain't the vibe" and a series of face-palm emojis. Apparently, she hasn't changed her mind from her early 2019 thoughts. People reports the "Tardy to the Party" star was insecure about her lips then "because I had none."

At the time, she said she'd been waiting since she was 14 years old to get her lips done, and said, "If I could’ve done it sooner I would’ve and I don’t regret it. I don’t think I’ve gone overboard like people claim."

So what's changed now? Especially as it certainly seems as if Brielle is still not a fan of her natural pucker. She did tack on a couple more throwback images without commenting on her lips, so is this just a temporary change or is she going to permanently reset her lips and just force herself to get comfortable with her natural features.

Kylie Jenner has also famously dabbled with lip fillers over the years, with the billionaire famously adding and removing them on more than one occasion. Perhaps Brielle is simply following in her footstep and will be getting her lips redone again in the near future. She did initially go to Kardashian family cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Simon Ourian, as noted by Us Magazine.

As it seems pretty clear she's not feeling what she's anticipating them to look like when the swelling goes down, she may be either planning a different lip procedure or maybe she's going to return to the fillers, but see out a different size. Perhaps she's changed her mind about whether or not she went "overboard."

You can check out Brielle's pics below and see if you can decipher the clues to see what her ultimate plans are:

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photo Gallery Instagram