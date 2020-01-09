Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released information on how they will move forward after their bombshell announcement to "step back as senior members of the Royal Family."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex -- who married in 2018 and welcomed son Archie in May 2019 -- revealed they will be splitting their time between the U.K. and North America to "work to become financially independent" during an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Hours later, their website SussexRoyal.com was updated with a Q & A list detailing how their official royal duties, finances, and living arrangements would work with this unprecedented move.

Read below to get the 4-1-1 on how #Megxit is going down.

Why are The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are choosing this new working model?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex take great pride in their work and are committed to continuing their charitable endeavours as well as establishing new ones. In addition, they value the ability to earn a professional income, which in the current structure they are prohibited from doing. For this reason they have made the choice to become members of the Royal Family with financial independence. Their Royal Highnesses feel this new approach will enable them to continue to carry out their duties for Her Majesty The Queen, while having the future financial autonomy to work externally. While the contribution from The Sovereign Grant covers just five percent of costs for The Duke and Duchess and is specifically used for their official office expense, Their Royal Highnesses prefer to release this financial tie. More details on the specifics of the Sovereign Grant are outlined below.

What is the Sovereign Grant?

The Sovereign Grant is the annual funding mechanism of the monarchy that covers the work of the Royal Family in support of HM The Queen including expenses to maintain official residences and workspaces. In this exchange, The Queen surrenders the revenue of the Crown Estate and in return, a portion of these public funds are granted to The Sovereign/The Queen for official expenditure.

Do The Duke and Duchess of Sussex earn income?

No, under the current structure and financing arrangements, they are prohibited from earning any income in any form.

Do The Duke and Duchess of Sussex benefit financially from their charitable and cause-driven work?

No, see above.

By becoming financially independent, will The Duke and Duchess of Sussex be cutting ties with the monarchy?

As working members of the Royal Family, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain dedicated to maximising Her Majesty’s legacy both in the UK and throughout the Commonwealth. They will continue to proudly do so by supporting their patronages and carrying out works for The Monarchy within the UK or abroad, as called upon.

Have The Duke and Duchess of Sussex benefited from public funding and tax benefits as members of the Royal Family?

Five percent of the funding for their official office was provided through the Sovereign Grant starting in 2019 (more details on Sovereign Grant below). Public funding has never been used, nor would it ever be used for private expenditure by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who also do not receive any tax privileges.

How much does The British Royal Family cost each UK taxpayer?

The contribution from UK taxpayers towards the full overhead of the British Monarchy is equivalent to approximately £1 per head per year.

Given their transition into members of the Royal Family with financial independence, will The Duke and Duchess of Sussex maintain their residence at Frogmore Cottage?

Frogmore Cottage will continue to be the property of Her Majesty the Queen. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will continue to use Frogmore Cottage – with the permission of Her Majesty The Queen – as their official residence as they continue to support the Monarchy, and so that their family will always have a place to call home in the United Kingdom.

Does their future financial autonomy extend to covering the costs of travel?

All travel arrangements undertaken by The Duke and Duchess in their private time have always been and will continue to be paid for privately and not by UK taxpayers. With their transition to becoming members of the Royal Family with financial independence this will continue to be the case.

