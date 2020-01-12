Gwyneth Paltrow's Candle That 'Smells Like My Vagina' Already Sold Out at Goop

As gimmicks go, it's certainly one of the boldest and most provocative, but it demands your attention, too. And, bottom line, it absolutely worked as Gwyneth Paltrow's newest candle scent appears to have sold out in a hurry.

Released last week through Goop, the not-a-joke-at-all scent is called "This Smells Like My Vagina Candle." Okay, that's not completely fair, according to Paltrow, it did start off as a joke.

Perfumer Douglas Little helped develop the scent with Paltrow and the original description for the product, per ComicBook.com, read, "The two were working on a fragrance, and she blurted out, 'Uhhh..this smells like a vagina' -- but evolved into a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent."

Think of it like penicillin; sometimes the greatest achievements in human history can happen by accident.

Apparently, a test run of the scene went over incredibly well, selling out within hours, and now it looks like the online version may have done the same thing.

The 10.5 oz. candle, which sports a hefty price tag at $75, is currently listed as sold out on the Goop website, but enthusiasts can sign up for a waitlist for when it comes back in stock.

Perhaps the best thing about this product is the beautiful packaging, which proudly displays in a simple font its name, "This Smells Like My Vagina." Can't you just see that sitting on the shelf at your favorite fragrance store?

As for what exactly that smells like in less graphic terms, the description reads, "This candle is made with geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed."

So if you ever wanted to know the secret recipe, well apparently Douglas Little cracked the code!

There is no word on how long it will take to restock the "This Smells Like My Vagina" candle. Apparently, despite a hefty sell-out at their test run, Paltrow and company vastly underestimated the interest and demand in such a unique scent.

Who knew?

