There's never a dull moment with Farrah Abraham, who's as happy to talk about her new and improved vagina as she is to offer advice to lovers who love porn.

The former "Teen Mom" star who's dabbled in adult films said her "vajayjay's looking better than ever" since undergoing vaginal rejuvenation in December. "Oh, my God! We did it live on Instagram!" she said proudly, adding that the procedure, courtesy of Dr. Rahi in Beverly Hills, was noninvasive.

Despite some nerves, Farrah said she was "laughing and numb. It was fine. And the recovery was like a week. My vagina doesn't miss anything that she cut, so I'm like, 'Hey, okay! It's like a divorce!'"

When asked if she's put her new lady parts to use, she laughed uncomfortably and said, "I don't date right now," adding, "I don't know if my vagina's ready to date, really. I mean, it's like tight, it's tight. I'm scared. I'm scared to use it! Don't break it!"

"I definitely think it's like a reborn virgin situation," she said with a laugh.

When the camera person brought up a recent study claiming young men are afraid of sex because they don't feel they can live up to expectations, Farrah wondered, "Are they terrified of sex because they're seeing so much sex?"

Her advice: "I would do some daily affirmations. If I was a man and I was feeling insecure, 'I'm great at sex! I'm gonna attack that sex!' I'm saying, if you're in a relationship, you better [say] daily affirmations and positive stuff -- like those good Christian men do, what those good pastor husbands do."

But in all seriousness, Farrah believes "you can make your real life better than any situation that you're watching," including her own porn videos.

"I have lots of couples who love that, that it improved their sex lives," she said. "So I don't know. I think you can be inspired, and you should have a better real life than what you maybe watch? I know like my romance life with my past relationships -- it was better than what people see on TV. I think you just gotta be secure, and have your good, good... Be secure! Pound your chest. You are King Kong! This is your world!"

Farrah made sure to note that being confident should not be confused with being aggressive. "I think also that's a change-up and the shakeup is from sexualizing women, going too far, being too aggressive," she said. "I mean, like I have men all the time pull over their cars and be like, 'Oh, my God! I need your number! I wanna take you on a date!' Everywhere. I mean, I get asked, people are like, 'I wanna marry you!' Every day. I'm like, 'What?!' Like, 'I don't even know you! I don't know you from Adam.' Like, 'I don't know you!'"

Farrah began to think that maybe some people's insecurities when it comes to bedroom activities stem from "not actually knowing the person that you're having sex with more. I think the more you get to know actual [people] and have real conversations... Go on a travel experience together! Get to know each other. Why can't you guys be friends first before you're having sex. Like, hiii!"

"I know why they're scared; they don't know who they're having sex," she went on. "They're like, 'I gotta just focus on my performance!' I guess everyone's a porn star these days. But I'm definitely not like that. Even relationships on TV, it's a show-mance. I don't know about 'The Bachelor,' but I stopped watching."

