Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock Sing Betty White Happy Birthday
View Photos
Everett/Instagram
Must-See Celebrity Instagram Posts of the Week

The actors serenaded their "The Proposal" co-star with a hilarious twist.

Our beloved Betty White turned a young 98 on Friday.

And Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock teamed up to honor the comedy legend by singing her a sweet and hilarious rendition of "Happy Birthday" during an Instagram post.

The Hollywood heavyweights -- who starred alongside White in the 2009 romantic comedy "The Proposal" -- took turns singing the verses before Sandra threw in, "From Sandy, who loves you more than Ryan," while Ryan responded, "From Ryan, who loves you SOOO much more than Sandy."

See Betty White Prank Call James Corden With Ridiculous Requests!

View Story

Then Ryan went off on a funny tangent while Sandy kept singing the tune.

"What does Sandy do for you every year, does she like -- show up and hand deliver flowers to you -- and wearing nothing but black socks and a -- a dozen gold bracelets -- just like you requested? I doubt it."

Sandy finished with an air kiss and a birthday wish, while Ryan hammed it up pretending to cry.

Watch the amazing tribute below.

The post -- which had almost 2 million views in an hour -- was a great tribute to the acting icon, who holds the Guinness world record for longest TV career for a female entertainer, having first started with a variety show called "Hollywood in Television" in 1949.

Her most memorable turns came when she portrayed Sue Ann Nivens on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and Rose Nylund in "Golden Girls." She found luck again with the sitcom "Hot in Cleveland."

She also holds the title as oldest celebrity to host Saturday Night Live, which she did to perfection back in 2010, winning her an Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series Emmy, bringing her total Emmy wins to eight.

Betty White Turns 91 -- See Her Funniest Quotes!

View Story

And she may add to her stockpile as she shows no signs of slowing down.

"Retirement is not in my vocabulary, they aren't going to get rid of me that way," Betty famously said.

Check out some of the great tributes to Betty from Twitter here:

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

more LOL moments Blake Lively Wishes Ryan Reynolds a Happy Birthday as Only She Could

#BettyWhite#SandraBullock#RyanReynolds
Advertisement

Hot Photos

Hot Videos

Advertisement

More In Celebrity

Fyre Festival's Andy King Partners with Evian Water After Going Viral

Fyre Festival's Andy King Partners with Evian Water After Going Viral
Kourtney Shares Throwback Photos From Her 'Italian Dream' Getaway with the Kids
View Photos

Kourtney Shares Throwback Photos From Her 'Italian Dream' Getaway with the Kids
Dove Cameron's Ex Accuses Her of Cheating -- Is THIS Her Response?

Dove Cameron's Ex Accuses Her of Cheating -- Is THIS Her Response?
Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock Sing Betty White Happy Birthday

Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock Sing Betty White Happy Birthday
Rod Stewart's Son Says They Could Take Tom & Chet Hanks In a Fight
exclusive video

Rod Stewart's Son Says They Could Take Tom & Chet Hanks In a Fight
Karlie Kloss Will Vote Against Trump, Responds to Kushners Dig
WWHL Highlight

Karlie Kloss Will Vote Against Trump, Responds to Kushners Dig