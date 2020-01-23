Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
Halsey Says Tweet Calling for World Trade Center 'Collapse' Was 'Misunderstanding'
"Was just trying to make a joke! Intended zero harm," the singer tweeted, then deleted.

Halsey has clarified her intentions regarding a controversial tweet directed at music publication Pitchfork, which turned out to have much more far-reaching implications.

On Wednesday, Pitchfork shared its review of the singer's latest record, "Manic," writing on Twitter that "too much of this album sounds like the amorphous pop that you might associate with a miserable Lyft ride."

After seeing the criticism, Halsey clapped back with a tweet of her own. "Can the basement that they run p*tchfork out of just collapse already," she posted, then deleted.

While calling for the collapse of any building would be considered off color, the remark was especially unfortunate because Pitchfork has an office in New York City's One World Trade Center, where the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks took place. It wasn't until NBC News' Ben Kesslen pointed out the faux pas that the singer removed the tweet and issued an apology.

"Losing my mind thinking about the person on Halsey's team who had to tell her she just called for the collapse of One World Trade," Kesslen pointed out.

Shortly after, Halsey responded to the reporter, "ABSOLUTELY deleted it upon realizing this. Was just trying to make a joke! Intended zero harm. Just figured I could poke at them back with the same aloof passive aggression they poke at artists with! Clearly a misunderstanding." That tweet has also been deleted.

