Television By TooFab Staff |
Wendy Williams Addresses Fartgate After Going Viral for Allegedly Passing Gas on Air
View Photos
Fox
This Week In Celebrity Photos

"By the sound of that fart, I would have had to go change my costume, I would have left a mark in the seat."

Wendy Williams came out swinging against any suggestion she let one rip during a recent episode of her morning show.

On Thursday morning, Williams finally addressed "Fartgate," after she went viral on Twitter when a clip from last Friday's episode appeared to show her passing gas during Hot Topics.

Watch the video for yourself below:

"Let me tell you something right now, okay?" she began, as the word "Fartgate" showed up behind her on screen. "I don't lean over like this to release a fart, I lean over like this because it's comfortable. If I sit [straight up] all the time, it's heavy on my spine. I like to release my hips and lean. I've been doing this for 11 years on this show."

"I have never farted once on this show," she continued. "As a matter of fact, I barely fart, you know why? Gas gets released several different ways and mine is belching because all I do is talk."

Williams claimed that had she actually done it, she would have paused the show and addressed it immediately, because "farts are always funny."

NeNe Leakes Calls Out Wendy Williams for Running Her Mouth About Their 'Private Conversation'

View Story

"By the sound of that fart, I would have had to go change my costume, I would have left a mark in the seat," she hilariously continued. "I wouldn't even save the costume, I'd throw it away. It'd be soiled beyond soiled-tivity."

Norman pointed out that the audio was not superimposed by anyone online, saying that they could hear it when they looked back at the raw footage. Gaffer John Anderson then came out to explain that the noise came from something backstage as they were setting up a chemistry experiment for later in the show.

"We were filling up a fish tank backstage and we didn't have the proper hose," he claimed, "it was sputtering like someone was farting. It wasn't Wendy!"

So, is this a case of whoever denied it supplied it ... or are you buying her explanation?

Wendy Williams Gets Injectables Hour Before Show Taping, Reveals Results on TV

View Story

#WendyWilliams
Advertisement

Hot Photos

Hot Videos

Advertisement

More In Tv

Teresa Giudice Claims Joe Called Her Undateable Because of Her 'Baggage'

Teresa Giudice Claims Joe Called Her Undateable Because of Her 'Baggage'
Wendy Williams Addresses Fartgate After Allegedly Passing Gas on Air

Wendy Williams Addresses Fartgate After Allegedly Passing Gas on Air
Picard Premiere Recap: Darker, Less Trusting Star Trek

Picard Premiere Recap: Darker, Less Trusting Star Trek
Whoopi Breaks Down After Patrick Stewart Invites Her to Star Trek: Picard

Whoopi Breaks Down After Patrick Stewart Invites Her to Star Trek: Picard
Melissa Explodes on Jennifer for Chucking Utensils Across the Table
RHONJ Recap

Melissa Explodes on Jennifer for Chucking Utensils Across the Table
NeNe Calls Out Wendy Williams for Running Mouth About 'Private Conversation'

NeNe Calls Out Wendy Williams for Running Mouth About 'Private Conversation'