Forget a running mate - here's a galloping one.

The Game has proposed Megan Thee Stallion as Vice-President to President Cardi B.

"She should," he replied when asked if the "I Like It" rapper should make her money move for the Oval Office. "I'm voting for Cardi B, Democrats — Demobrats."

"She can do anything she want to do — she Cardi B!" he said, before reminding people to always "please say the B" in a Lil Wayne voice. "Cardi B can do anything man."

Cardi has endorsed Bernie Sanders, but recently expressed interest in a move into politics herself via Twitter.

"I think I want to be a politician. I really love government even tho I don’t agree with Goverment," she tweeted earlier this month. (sic)

"Like I was watching War documentaries. No matter how many weapons a country have you need people ! How are you trying to go against a country and possibly start a war when this country lacks patriotism? I barely see people claiming they LOVE being American."

"I will have to explain a lot so I will have to do a video or a live talking about it ...So imma come back to my last two tweets another day," she added. "Imma talk about it another day."

While a straight shot at the White House would be tempting, The Game thinks she should first run for the Senate — but she can skip the City Council stage for sure.

"She should start with New York Senate. Give it four years, let the baby grow up a little bit. Offset, Cardi B in the White House, 2024."

He also mused over what Offset's official title would be, should she prove successful: "First N---a", "First Homie" or "First Husband".

And as for Vice-President, he had no hesitations.

"She should run with Megan Thee Stallion, bro. Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, put em on the ticket — I'm voting. On my mama."

Cardi of course wouldn't be the first entertainer to become the Commander in Chief; Ronald Reagan was a Hollywood actor before ascending to the presidency in 1981, while Cardi's fellow rapper Kanye West has threatened a run on a number of occasions.

