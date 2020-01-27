Olivia Munn paid tribute to Kobe Bryant following his death, revealing they were working together on a project for his Granity Studios and were supposed to meet up this week.

The actress honored Bryant on Instagram late Sunday night, after the basketball legend, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash that morning.

"Kobe. You were such a wonderful friend," she began. "Always positive and thoughtful and supportive and reliable and so, so bright. One of the brightest souls I've ever seen and I am absolutely devastated by this.⁣"⁣ ⁣ ⁣

"We were supposed to get together this week to brainstorm more parts of the epic world you were creating at Granity Studios." she continued. "You were creating a whole big world from scratch- everything from the continents to the oceans and rivers to the trees and even the leaves on the trees.⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣"

The Kobe-founded Granity Studios is described as an "original content company focused on creating new ways to tell stories around sports. Stories that are crafted to entertain, by bringing education and inspiration together." The company has worked on podcasts, books and animated films, including the Oscar-winning "Dear Basketball."

"The last time we talked, I told you my idea about what the night sky would be made of. I was inspired by friends of mine who lost their 4-year-old daughter to cancer," continued Munn. "When explaining to their younger daughter what happened, instead of saying that her sister had died, they would tell her that 'Billie turned into a star.' To this day, if you ask her where her sister is, she'll say 'Billie étoile.'"

"Étoile" is French for star.

"We wanted to help kids be less afraid of death and tell stories of all the little and big stars," she added. "And now you're one of them. 😞⭐️" ⁣ She ended her post by sending her love to Bryant's wife Vanessa and their three other daughters. "Rest in love my friend," she added, "I'll look for you in the sky."

In 2019, Bryant opened up about his work at Granity. "I enjoy doing it," he told Forbes at the time. "I was fortunate to retire from the game and find something I love to do and that is the art of storytelling. There is nothing like having a blank page and outlining a story, a world, a character. What is it going to look like, how does that come together?"

He added, "There is nothing more fun to me than doing this."