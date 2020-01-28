Brad Pitt is one of a select few of instantly recognizable faces such as Oprah, Tom Cruise, Britney Spears and Santa Claus.

But the global superstar wasn't taking any chances for mistaken identity during his campaign to win his first Oscar, as he proudly rocked a name tag at the 92nd Oscars Nominees Luncheon in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The always humble 56-year-old matinee idol -- nominated for Best Supporting Actor in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" -- was snapped talking to guests and fellow nominee Cynthia Enrivo, while hilariously sporting a white tag with his moniker attached to his taupe suit jacket.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Renée Zellweger, Robert DeNiro, Charlize Theron, Laura Dern, Quentin Tarantino and Enrivo herself opted out of the handle hint for the annual gala taking place at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood.

And Twitter had a ball with the revelation as one fan posted, "Brad Pitt's name tag at the Oscars luncheon deserves its own Oscar," while another wrote, "he is really out here wearing a name tag sir you are mr brad pitt even squirrels know who you are."

Name tag or not, Pitt looks to have a good chance of bringing home the Academy Award come February 9, as he has already swept the Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards for his role as Clint Booth in the Tarantino-penned masterpiece.

