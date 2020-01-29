Daycare Writes on Baby's Stomach to Remind Mom to Bring Diapers

A Florida daycare staff member was fired after writing a note on a baby's stomach to remind his mother to bring more diapers.

Heather Chisum, 23, made the shocking discovery when she was changing the diaper of her one-year-old son Milo on Monday. "Furious" and asking if she was over-exaggerating, Chisum posted photos of her son on Facebook, exposing the message, "Mom I'm out of diapers pls read my report."

She said she attempted to scrub the black marker off Milo with baby wipes, but the sloppily written request was still legible.

Chisum said the Sanibel Island daycare places a daily report in her son's lunchbox, including a reminder if Milo needs anything for the following day. Chisum said she had "failed to see" the report the day before the bizarre incident.

"I'm a single mom with a full time job and two very young children," Chisum wrote on social media. "SUE ME FOR NOT READING THE REPORT EVERY SINGLE DAY."

"In the very worst case scenario, I can't see anything other than 'need diapers' needing to be written," added Chisum. "Why a big long message needed to be written across my son's stomach is beyond me."

She said she couldn't understand why one of the teachers didn't verbally communicate the reminder as she sees several of the staff while picking up and dropping off Milo.

"We are aware of the incident at the school, and we are terribly sorry for the distress it has caused the family involved as well as all of our families. It was a breach of our professional ethics on the part of the teacher," said Cindy Carter DeCosta, director of Children's Education Center of the Islands, in a statement.

"The school has taken immediate action to remove the teacher from the school. We are reviewing protocols already in place to ensure that nothing like this occurs again," DeCosta added.

Chisum said this was not the first time the daycare had written on her child's body, admitting on Facebook it happened several months ago as well.

Her three-year-old daughter, Finley, also attended the daycare center.

"I'm so beyond frustrated," Chisum told News-Press early on Tuesday. "I will no longer take them there."

But by the afternoon, Chisum was reportedly reconsidering her decision, due to "no other available child care for a toddler her son's age."

