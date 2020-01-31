Linda Hamilton Wanted Sarah Connor 'Fat' in Terminator: Dark Fate

Linda Hamilton campaigned for her character Sarah Connor in "Terminator: Dark Fate" to surprise audiences once again with her physical appearance.

During an interview with Cinemablend, the actress said she realized how well the audience responded to her physical makeover from 1984's "Terminator" to 1991's "Terminator 2: Judgement Day," where her character transforms from a waitress to a ripped soldier battling an impending apocalypse.

So for her third act as the iconic female action hero, she wanted the moment she appears on screen to be just as dramatic for the moviegoers.

"The shock value, I think, sort of plants everybody in, immediately. I actually kept arguing that maybe she should just be fat. That would have shock value too," the 63-year-old explained.

Although her pitch never made it onscreen, Hamilton kept with the idea of shocking the audience one way or another.

"So I thought that coming back 30 years later would give our audience a 'Holy f--k!' moment. Like 'Oh that ain't the old Sarah Connor, that's the old Sarah Connor.' I embraced that, and dyed my hair grey, because I actually don't have grey hair yet, which is just genetics," she divulged.

The news comes on the heels of Hamilton admitting she would be ok with retiring the famous role, especially after the latest venture was considered a box office failure.

"I would really appreciate maybe a smaller version, where so many millions are not at stake. Today's audience is just so unpredictable," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "It should definitely not be such a high-risk financial venture, but I would be quite happy to never return. So no, I am not hopeful, because I would really love to be done."

The star -- who has been out of the spotlight for some time -- did, however, leave fans a glimmer of hope.

"But if there were something new that really spoke to me, I am a logical person, and I will always consider viable changes," she admitted.

