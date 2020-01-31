Would you like to spend your entire Super Bowl Sunday sobbing uncontrollably over a minute-and-a-half commercial for Google Assistant?

If so, we have just what you're looking for.

Among the swarms of ads making their official debuts on football's biggest day is one that made us stop and think about love, loss, our own grandparents and how the little things in life sometimes hold the biggest place in our hearts.

While the soft sound of a piano plays in the background, an elderly man is heard using Google Assistant. All we see is his screen. "How to not forget," he searches, as he learns one helpful tip is to "repeat a detail."

"Hey, Google, show me photos of me and Loretta," he says. Within a micro-second, Google replies, "Here are your photos," and pulls up pictures of the man and his late wife, Loretta. Laughing, he says, "Remember? Loretta hated my mustache." Google notifies him, "Okay, I'll remember that."

"Remember, Loretta loved going to Alaska! And scallops," he says, as an image of the couple fishing in Sitka takes over the screen. Once again, Google promises to "remember that."

The man then asks Google to show him "photos from our anniversary." Google Assistant obliges, prompting him to recall the way his precious Loretta would snort when she laughed.

"Here's what you told me to remember," Google messages the man, listing the following and the dates they were said: "Loretta used to hum show tunes, Loretta's favorite flowers were tulips, Loretta had the most beautiful handwriting, Loretta used to say tickled pink, Loretta always said 'don't miss me too much' and 'get out of the dang house.'"

"Remember," he tells Google, before taking his pup out for a walk, "I'm the luckiest man in the world."

To make this all hit home in an even deeper way, the commercial was inspired by the real-life story of a Google employee's grandfather, who even lent his voice to the ad.

"At 85, to an audience of millions, he'll be making his film debut," Google's chief marketing officer Lorraine Twohill said in a statement. "We couldn't be happier for him."

