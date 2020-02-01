Taylor Swift is sending a "massive hug" to Nikki Glaser after the comedian apologized for body shaming the singer in an old interview.

On Friday, Glaser took to Instagram to share her regret over past comments she made about Swift's appearance. The remarks, which included the Comedy Central star calling Swift and her friends "too skinny," are featured in the pop star's new Netflix documentary, "Miss Americana."

And Glaser's heartfelt apology didn't go unnoticed by Swift. "Wow. I appreciate this so much and one of the major themes of the doc is that we have the ability to change our opinions over time, to grow, to learn about ourselves," the "Lover" singer wrote. "I'm so sorry to hear that you've struggled with some of the same things I've struggled with. Sending a massive hug."

Swift's response came after Glaser wrote a lengthy apology to the "You Need to Calm Down" singer earlier that day.

Captioning a photo of herself in a Swift t-shirt, Glaser began, "I love @taylorswift. Unfortunately, I am featured in her new documentary as part of a montage of asshats saying mean things about her, which is used to explain why she felt the need to escape from the spotlight for a year. It's insanely ironic because anyone who knows me knows I'm obnoxiously obsessed with her and her music."

"I first heard myself in the trailer last week as I watched it alone in bed (as soon as it came out bc I was so excited!) and I was horrified to hear my own voice," she continued. "The sound bite was from an interview I did 5 years ago and I say in SUCH a shitty tone, 'she's too skinny; it bothers me... all of her model friends, and it's just like, cmon!' 😣 This quote should be used as an example of 'projection' in PSYCH101 textbooks."

Glaser went on to say that she has been open with her battles with an eating disorder, a struggle which Swift recently revealed she also has suffered from in the past.

"If you're familiar with my 'work' at all, you know I talk openly about battling some kind of eating disorder for the past 17 years," Glaser said of her comments. "I was probably 'feeling fat' that day and was jealous. Also, I've had people say the same shit about me being too skinny before and know how terrible it feels to hear that when you're struggling. And I was only bothered by her model friends because I'd like to be her friend and I'm not a model."

"I really have no need to post this other than to apologize to someone who seriously means SO much to me," she continued. "I only got a couple death threats from die-hard Swift fans, which as one myself, I totally get. So while I'll consider going to 'die in a hole you motherf--king asshole', I just hope this somehow gets to her so she knows I'm sorry for any pain I caused her and that I'd love to be her friend someday (when I start modeling) and tell her how much her music has influenced my life and comedy."

Glaser added, "In fact, her song 'The Man' is the inspiration for my new hour of material and I feature the song is multiple iterations during my current tour. I love you Tay, and I can't wait to watch 99.97% of your new doc #missamericana ❤️🆖"

Swift's documentary, which premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, is out now.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photos Getty