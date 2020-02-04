Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
Deontay Wilder Says Offset Was Right to Punch Cardi B Champagne Sprayer
"You spray somebody, you spit, you hit; it's all the same."

He knows a thing or two about punching people.

And Deontay Wilder says Offset's fist-swinging reaction to Cardi B getting doused in champagne was absolutely justified.

The rapper was captured on film lashing out at the Booby Trap on the River strip club in Miami on Saturday, after his wife got sprayed by an over-zealous club-goer.

"There ain't no limitations when you protecting the family, you feel me?" the heavyweight king declared. "There is never a limitation. You spray somebody, you spit, you hit; it's all the same."

However, it isn't really the same should you make the ill-advised decision to spit on the undefeated WBC champ.

"That's death if you spit on somebody. You spit on me — you die," he warned. "That's the most disgusting thing you can do to a human being."

As for the person who sprayed Cardi, Deontay claims they got what was coming.

"That's out of pocket. You going to get knocked out," he said. "Who want to get sprayed by the champagne, unless you were all turning up together and you understand what's about to happen? But if you get it off guard and it come over you like, that shit gets sticky, it gets smelly, and you gotta still perform?"

"I would've probably been the same way," he admitted. "I wouldn't have jumped off and did the Superman... but he would've had something coming to him."

The Bronze Bomber, who has knocked out or knocked down anyone who has ever stepped in the ring with him, even offered Offset some lessons.

"Of course, if he's willing to learn I'm willing to teach," he said. "Everybody want to know how to knock out somebody - preach!"

Wilder is less than three weeks out from his highly anticipated rematch with Tyson Fury, the only opponent he hasn't beaten, following their controversial split decision tie in December 2018.

