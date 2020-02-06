Catherine Zeta-Jones paid touching tribute to her father-in-law Kirk Douglas following the legendary actor's passing on Wednesday.

After Michael Douglas announced the death of his father, Hollywood and beyond flocked to social media to pay tribute to Kirk, including Zeta-Jones, who shared a sweet post on Instagram.

Captioning a photo of her giving Kirk a kiss on the cheek, Zeta-Jones wrote, "To my darling Kirk, I shall love you for the rest of my life. I miss you already. Sleep tight..."

Mitzi Gaynor, who starred alongside Kirk in the 1963 rom-com, "For Love or Money," wrote, "Bravo Kirk Douglas on an incredible life. Thank you for so generously sharing your amazing talent with all of us. The film we made together will always hold a special place in my heart. My love to Anne & your beautiful family. #KirkDouglas"

"Heartbroken. Kirk Douglas was a friend and an absolute legend of a star and human, "Seinfeld" star, Jason Alexander, tweeted. "He got better with every passing day. So honored to have known him. My love to his family. We could use a true Spartacus. #ripkirkdouglas"

Danny Devito used his humor to honor Kirk. "The inspirational Scalawag," Devito wrote. "103 years on this earth. That’s got a nice ring to it! Great hanging with you man."

"Star Trek" actors William Shatner and George Takei both paid tribute on Twitter.

"Condolences to the family of Kirk Douglas. What an incredible icon he was in this industry!" Shatner wrote, while Takei tweeted, "Legendary actor Kirk Douglas has passed on today at the age of 103. An Academy Award winning actor and recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Douglas was a champion for many just causes and lived a long and storied life. He was adored and beloved, and he shall be missed."

“I wanted to be an actor ever since I was a kid in the second grade. I did a play, and my mother made a black apron, and I played a shoemaker. After the performance, [my father] gave me my first Oscar: an ice cream cone.” -Kirk Douglas



Goodbye to a Hollywood legend. pic.twitter.com/vnu1Hkb2FA — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 5, 2020

The Academy, who honored Kirk with an Oscar for decades as a moral and creative force in the industry in 1996, tweeted a photo, above, of the actor in the iconic 1960 drama, "Spartacus" and shared a quote from Kirk speaking about his love of the craft.

"'I wanted to be an actor ever since I was a kid in the second grade,'" the quote read. "'I did a play, and my mother made a black apron, and I played a shoemaker. After the performance, [my father] gave me my first Oscar: an ice cream cone.' -Kirk Douglas"

Kirk, born Issur Danielovitch Demsky in 1916, is survived by his spouse of nearly 66 years, Anne Buydens, and three sons, Michael, Joel and Peter. The legendary film star enjoyed relatively good health in the final 24 years of his life after recovering from a stroke in 1996.

His son Michael, 75, shared the news of his dad's death on Instagram Wednesday. "It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103," he captioned a pic of Kirk. "To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to."

"But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband," he added.

Read on for Michael's full statement and more celebrity tributes.

