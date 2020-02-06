After Lil Wayne's unmasking over the weekend, the panel is emboldened with ridiculous guesses like Celine Dion and Matthew McConaughey. Uh, no.
"The Masked Singer" is mixing up its format this season, which means that rather than moving on to a whole new group of stars, we're sticking with this "Group A" for the time being.
It's a savvy move, as it allows us to better focus and perhaps get to know Kangaroo, Llama, Miss Monster, Turtle and White Tiger a little better watching them in back-to-back weeks, rather than waiting almost a month for them to show up again.
Jason Biggs was unmasked on the panel, because apparently guest panelists are a recurring thing now. Is this because our regular panelists are so bad at their jobs?
Of course, after last week's Lil Wayne reveal, they may not be quite so wrong to shoot for the moon with some of their guess ... though Beyonce is still not doing this show.
This week, it was yet another huge star getting unmasked before this group moves on to next week's Group A Championship round. From there, the three remaining masks will move on to the actual finals and we'll finally move on to Group B.
As always, the weakest performer got the boot, but we're still going to make you power through the terrible (and occasionally good) guesses made by our illustrious panel of Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger first. We do this because we love ... to torture you._
LLAMA
Llama did a pretty good soundalike performance of Tom Jones' "It's Not Unusual." But while he had a more polished sound this week, his moves were still definitely more in line with a comedian than a stage performer. His whole vibe just screams comedy, and even as he hit every note, we still aren't thinking professional singer by any means.
Guesses: This week, Llama said it took him a while to find success in his career, and said he was "most likely to be found near firing cannons. A pun on Nick's name or Johnny Knoxville, as Jason mused.
Robin was thinking maybe Zack Galifianakis, while Ken thought it wasn't his "Hangover" co-star, but his "Community" co-star Joel McHale. Nicole was getting a stoner vibe, thinking Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey because Lil Wayne has her shooting for the moon!
As for the internet, they've still got on idea who this is, with sporadic guesses like Kelsey Grammer and Drew Carey mixed in with lots of "I don't know."
#TheMaskedSinger ooohhhhhh I'm so damn mad becuz I know I know the Llama's voice and it won't come out pic.twitter.com/5NlXeMJWrD— LINDA CARTER (@1DERWOMAN43) February 6, 2020
Llama...maybe? I honestly have no idea, group A is stressing me out #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/mj4btns9H8— Manda_Nicole (@Amanda85765482) February 6, 2020
My brothers and I are 100% sure that the Llama is Drew Carrey... This is coming from a family who watched the Drew Carrey show religiously and Whose line is it anyway on repeat! #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/RDoXOYgWGA— Caitlin S. (@kikabelle) February 6, 2020
MISS MONSTER
Miss Monster got "Fancy" with her own take on the classic Bobbie Gentry song. This week, even more than last, she was giving off a vibe of an old-school R&B singer. Her physical movements were limited, but that costume doesn't offer much. And she definitely put her own vibe on the song without soaring, but putting grit and heart into it instead.
Guesses: Her package showed a chess queen and she said she was voted "most likely to be in the presence of royalty." So clearly she performed for royalty at some point during her surely illustrious career. We're feeling confident she's filling that legendary singer slot this season.
Jenny is thinking Mary Wilson from The Supremes, while Jason went more abstract with Priscilla Presley, turning royalty into the King of Rock 'n Roll. Ken's guess was absolutely terrible; this is not Celine Dion. Come on, that's one of the most iconic voices in music!
But another iconic voice is Chaka Khan, and that remains the internet's favorite guess (though not their only one). We're not sure why she'd feel the need to redeem herself or prove anything the way OG Monster T-Payne did.
Miss Monster is Ms. Chaka #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/ixKZHpKjHl— 𝓒𝓪𝓽𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓲𝓷𝓮 𝓖.🖤 (@_GCatherine) February 6, 2020
Ladies and Gentlemen MISS MONSTER #TheMaskedSinger I'm calling it now! pic.twitter.com/OHfK2bhnvT— TeeTee (@CatchMyViibe) February 6, 2020
I think #MissMonster is Ms. Tina Turner! #TheMaskedSinger @MaskedSingerFOX pic.twitter.com/tHQWCZeTZF— Charity Cram (@cacram81) February 6, 2020
WHITE TIGER
White Tiger went with rap again, this time taking on Marky Mark's "Good Vibrations." His dancing was off the beat and his rapping was not great, but he did bring out some classic dance moves. Look, guys, this was not good. He even forgot the lyrics he was performing so badly at one point. But hey, he flossed.
Guesses: He was voted "most likely to go to the mat for a friend," and his package dropped more hints about some sport involving mats (wrestling, boxing, MMA). But he also emphasized he's known for celebrating, like end zone dancing or something.
Jason gave a rock-solid guess with Hulk Hogan because Tiger is huge, and Hulk has about that much rhythm. Robin, though, took our Super Bowl clues to line up with the internet in thinking it might be Rob Gronkowski.
The internet is still thinking Gronk, but this week they seemed to be even more amazed at what a trainwreck his performance was.
Me watching the white tiger with no rhythm #themaskedsinger pic.twitter.com/PIcyncS4VY— 💋 (@CovergirlAyyyee) February 6, 2020
White tiger is totally GRONK -- check out those moves!!
I see you Rob Gronkowski aka The White Tiger #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/ehs2APkxJy— stephanie (@sobst84) February 6, 2020
Gronk was at Wrestlemania 33!! White Tiger is for sure @RobGronkowski #TheMaskedSinger— Emma (@Emmy415) February 6, 2020
KANGAROO
Kangaroo followed up a powerful performance Sunday night by taking on Amy Winehouse's "You Know I'm No Good" and proving herself one of the strongest vocalists in this group. It's interesting because she basically just steps back and forth as she sings, and yet her voice has so much depth and authenticity to it like she's a real pro. Is this a true hidden talent?
Guesses: Voted most likely to "appear on a list with Seal and Mike Tyson," following it up with, "And I might have been." It's an intriguing clue but a confusing one. Robin took it to WNBA star Candace Parker.
Jason took the "fresh start" clue to think "Fresh Prince" star Tatyana Ali, while Ken thought it was NBA star Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union. Could any of them be hiding that voice? Or is it the internet's initial choice, Jordyn Woods, except that the "baby roo" clue suggests a child.
In fact, the internet has officially decided they're stumped but rooting for Kangaroo to find what she's looking for out of this show.
Kangaroo, idc who you are rn, all I know is you're a queen and never give up bc you're a fighter. #TheMaskedSinger #MaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/ZUp5XpN5En— Sabryia🐉 (@_siilah) February 3, 2020
Everyone trying to figure out who Kangaroo is based on the clues #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/6KE5h1jzxb— sean garcia (@reloadedneo03) February 6, 2020
The kangaroo is Tatiana Ali because she's in a boxing outfit which fits Muhammad Ali and when she dunked the basketball the guys shirt said Dee Jay which is because on fresh prince opening Will smith dunked a basketball and was friends with DJ Jazzy Jeff. #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/K8fTNUzxbU— THE STUNT HUNTER (@MTGBAKER) February 6, 2020
TURTLE
Turtle had a gentle, soulful vocal on James Arthur's "Say You Won't Let Go." This was the performance of a polished and confident singer who's taken to the stage many times before. He's got one of the strongest voices in this group, with a sweet falsetto on top.
Guesses: Voted most likely "to hunt for booty," Turtle bought out his playful, sexy side with his on-stage clue. His package clues this week centered around rebelling at school, so is this a bad boy trying to break good?
Ken thinks still boy band, settling on AJ McLean. Jenny agrees with boy band, but Robin went a different direction from the rocking package and threw out Billie Joe Armstrong, which would be a departure vocally for sure.
Nicole is standing by Zac Efron as an actor, and Zac is definitely proven as a vocalist and a bit of a bad boy and certainly someone who's hunted for booty ... and gotten it ... a lot. The internet is still thinking Jesse McCartney, though (with one going to incredible lengths to decipher one clue).
"Don't Rave Ever At My School - Turtle"— Katie (@KatieeJarviss) February 6, 2020
Don't
Rave
Ever
At
My
School
Turtle
D R E A M S T
DREAM STREET
It's Jesse McCartney, guys. #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/oxP8KDkeAY
Soooo are we in agreement that The Turtle is Jesse McCartney? #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/OYs9wcvttY— TeeTee (@CatchMyViibe) February 6, 2020
My face when people guess... Especially since we all know that turtle is Jesse McCartney. #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/l8dxooz36b— Caitlin S. (@kikabelle) February 3, 2020
UNMASKING
Somehow, the awful performances of White Tiger weren't enough to send him home, which spelled disaster for Llama, even though he really stepped it up this week. The second weakest remaining singer, though, we can't be too mad about it ... yet.
Nicole's final confident guess was terrible: Woody Harrelson. Robin went a whole new direction with Adam Carolla, but Ken was standing strong with Joel McHale. Jenny switched it up and took Seattle radio station to go with Kelsey Grammer. Jason, though, still thinks Johnny Knoxville.
He was very confident, but also very wrong. In fact, for the second time in two shows, the panel had no idea who this was before Drew Carey was revealed. The internet had an inkling, but that was die-hard fans of Drew's sitcom.
Fans of "The Drew Carey Show" know he liked to do a musical episode or two or twelve throughout the show's run, and he definitely showed he had pitch and pipes then. But he really stepped up his game this week and delivered an even stronger vocal.
"The Masked Singer" continues Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.
