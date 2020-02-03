Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
Nicole Scherzinger Responds After Paula Abdul Confuses Her for Shakira in Super Bowl Tweet
Inside J.Lo and Shakira's Super Bowl Halftime Performance

It happens to the best of us, Paula!

Luckily for Paula Abdul, Nicole Scherzinger didn't seem to mind that the "Straight Up" singer confused her for Shakira, despite previously working together.

Ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl, an eager Abdul tweeted out that she couldn't wait to watch Jennifer Lopez, Shakira and Demi Lovato perform during football's biggest night. Lopez and Shakira were set to rock the halftime show, while Lovato was selected to sing the national anthem at the start of the game.

Alongside the since-deleted tweet, Paula included three photos of herself posing with J.Lo, Demi and the Pussycat Dolls frontwoman, who she mistook for the Colombian songstress.

"I mean, my hips don't lie... but I'm not @shakira babes 💋❤️," Scherzinger replied to Abdul's since-deleted tweet, referencing Shakira's 2005 smash, "Hips Don't Lie," featuring Wyclef Jean.

Nicole previously worked with Paula on the "The X Factor" and is now a judge on "The Masked Singer," whose third season premiered immediately after the Super Bowl.

To relive Demi's incredible rendition of the anthem, click here. To watch J.Lo and Shakira slay the halftime show, click here.

