Vanessa Bryant appears to be treasuring the sweet moments with her family following the tragic deaths of her husband Kobe and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Nearly two weeks after the helicopter crash that killed the NBA legend, Gigi, and 7 others, Vanessa, 37, shared a heartwarming video of their 7-month-old daughter Capri Kobe Bryant, a.k.a. Koko, learning how to stand up on her feet.

In the clip, Capri is seen holding on to her aunt, Sharia Bryant, Kobe's older sister, as she attempts to stand upright while Vanessa can be heard cheering on the toddler in the background.

"Do this again. Try it again, mama," Vanessa said as Sharia helps Capri sit back down. The tiny tot then got up again!

"Good job, Koko. Good job!" Vanessa told her daughter. "Good girl, mambacita."

The mother of four continued to cheer Capri on as she stands up once again! "Good girl, sunshine. I love you," Vanessa told her youngest.

Vanessa, who was married to Kobe for nearly 20 years, captioned the sweet video, "My Koko Bean. She looks just like my Gigi. ☀️❤️auntie Ri-Ri. #7months"

Vanessa's Instagram post came just a few days after she shared multiple photos and videos from her late daughter Gianna's jersey retirement ceremony at her high school.

"My Gianna. God I miss you. I've been so lucky to have woken up to see your gorgeous face and amazing smile for 13 years. Wish it would've been until my last breath," she captioned one of the posts. "Mommy loves you to the moon and back. Infinity plus 1. #2 #Mambacita #GigiBryant ❤️"

"My Gigi. I love you! I miss you. You've taught us all that no act of kindness is ever too small," Vanessa wrote alongside another photo. "Mommy is still and will ALWAYS be so proud of you mamacita. ❤️#2 🏀"

Kobe and Gigi's memorial will be held on Feb. 24 at the Staples Center, Kobe's home for his 20 years as a Los Angeles Laker. The date, 2.24.20, has a heartwarming significance. The number 2 for Gigi's jersey number at the Mamba Academy, 24 in reference to one of Kobe's Laker jersey numbers and 20 for the number of years Kobe played for the team as well as the years he was married to Vanessa.

